Plainfield ‘Stranger Things’ home back with creative and creepy Halloween display

Dave and Audrey Appel's home at 1806 Whispering Oaks Court, Plainfield, is back with its scary Halloween display, retaining many of the "Stranger Things" with some new spookiness added in. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The home of Dave and Audrey Appel in Plainfield is once again attracting passersby to check out their Halloween decorations in their front yard.

The couple’s home at 1806 Whispering Oaks Court gained attention a few years ago when its display had a theme tied to the Netflix hit series “Stranger Things.”

Video: Plainfield home goes all out for Halloween – again A Plainfield home that went viral for a floating Max from "Stranger Things" a few years is back at it again. (Judy Harvey)

Every year the couple finds creative ways to keep with that theme while also adding new creepy and ghoulish decorations.

One special addition this year was a 50-foot inflatable of the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man for the home’s yearly “Ghostbusters” Night, according to the family’s Instagram account.

The Appels also run HorrorProps and more of their displays can be seen on their Facebook page.