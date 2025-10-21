Joliet attorney arrested in Minooka for alleged domestic battery of child

A Joliet attorney was arrested after he was accused in Minooka of hitting a 4-year-old family member with a belt, police said.

On Saturday, officers with the Minooka Police Department responded to the 100 block of Mondamin Street for a domestic battery call, according to Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a witness who alleged she saw Charles “Chuck” Bretz, 67, “hitting a young female with a belt.”

“Which was confirmed via video footage,” Meyer said.

Bretz is a prominent attorney in Will County who’s known for representing clients in high-profile criminal cases.

Officers went to Bretz’s residence but he was not there, Meyer said.

After learning Bretz was working at the Will County jail, officers went there but he was not there either, he said.

Officers eventually made an arrest with the consultation of the Grundy County State’s Attorney’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, Meyer said.

Bretz was taken into custody, he said.

Bretz was taken to the Grundy County jail but officers were notified they were not going to secure him at the jail and for him to be released on a notice to appear in court on Monday, Meyer said.

Online Grundy County court records do not show formal charges filed against Bretz.

The court records do show a motion regarding Bretz that requests the appointment of a special prosecutor, which was filed on Monday.

When asked about the Bretz case, Grundy County State’s Attorney Russell Baker said it was under investigation. He said he believed the case may go to another prosecutor other than him because there was a conflict.