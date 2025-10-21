Growing together: Joliet library’s Giving Tree partners with the Recovery Center of Joliet

I’ve been working at the library for nearly a decade, but I’ve been visiting the downtown branch since I was a toddler. I’ve sat in story times, watched my own children pick out books, browsed the stacks, and used our digital resources to fill in the blanks on my family tree.

To say I love the library is no exaggeration. But my favorite time of year, by far, is when the Giving Tree goes up. This tradition fills our buildings, and our hearts, from November through Dec. 31.

Each year, the Joliet Public Library hosts this donation drive at both locations to bring joy and support to those in need during the holiday season. The tree is decorated with tags listing donation requests from a local nonprofit or community group. Visitors can choose a tag, purchase the requested item and return the gift to the library. It’s a simple act of kindness that is heartwarming for both the giver and the receiver.

This year, our Giving Tree will support the Recovery Community Center of Joliet, an organization dedicated to helping individuals and families affected by addiction find healing, stability and hope.

The Recovery Community Center of Joliet is located at 180 S. Chicago St. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

When I visited the Recovery Center at 180 S. Chicago St., I was greeted warmly by staff who were busy helping others in quiet, meaningful ways: offering a private shower, providing clothing, brewing a cup of coffee. It’s a place where compassion meets action.

I understand personally how, when you love someone who struggles with addiction, questions can feel endless. What can I do to help? Where do I start? Who do I call? The Recovery Center helps answer those questions.

Their support goes beyond what most programs can offer – from peer recovery coaching and assistance with IDs and housing to job searches, transportation and computer access, all in a judgment-free space.

The staff also host workshops on topics such as “What does a healthy relationship look like?” and anger management, as well as a youth program for teens at risk of substance use or behavioral challenges. Their calendar is full, and their doors and hearts are open.

Even though the library is under construction and space is limited, the spirit of giving remains strong. This year, we will offer a paper Giving Tree at the Black Road Branch. Patrons can choose a paper butterfly from the wall, the symbol of RCCJ representing transformation and rebirth.

The traditional tree will be available at the Ottawa Street Branch. Both donation drives will run from Nov. 12 through Dec. 31.

I wish you all a wonderful holiday season. We will see you at the library.

The Recovery Community Center of Joliet, established in 2023, provides vital resources and a safe, supportive space for those on the path to recovery. To learn more, visit rccj.org.

For more details about the Giving Tree, call 815-846-3124.