Will County Pets of the Week: Oct. 20, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Eighteen-month-old George was rescued from a local animal control and – at 55 pounds – is the perfect medium size for a family dog. George can be a little timid, but his sweet and gentle personality shines after he warms up. He walks well on a leash and does well with cats, dogs and kids. To meet George, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chardonnay will be a year old in December. She confidently approaches new people and jumps up to greet visitors to her kitty condo. She is chatty, desperate for attention and is so grateful when people stop to spend time with her. She loves to be petted, especially down her back. To meet Chardonnay, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Marty is 9 years old, weighs 22 pounds, is fully vetted and appears housebroken. He is kid-friendly and does well with dogs, but he can be protective of his owners, so Marty must be the only dog in the house. Marty loves walks, pets and especially belly rubs. Visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Hilda is a sweet 2-year-old tabby that enjoys pets and toys. Hilda has mild cerebellar hypoplasia, so she has balance/coordination issues and some awkward movements. She eats, drinks and uses the litter box on her own very well. Hilda doesn’t seem to mind other cats, but – due to her balance/coordination issues – can struggle to get away or defend herself the way most cats do. Any other cats in the home must be friendly. Visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Bella is a sweet, laid-back kitty that loves snuggles and window-watching. She may need a little time to adjust, but once she does, she’s full of love. Bella needs to be the only pet in the home. To meet Bella, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Oolong is full of zoomies, cuddles and charm! Whether he’s darting after his favorite wand toy or wrestling with his foster siblings, Oolong lives life in fast-forward, with plenty of purrs along the way. He has a lively spirit and affectionate nature, and he loves people and happily soaks up cuddles until playtime calls again. To meet Oolong, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.