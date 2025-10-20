State Sen. Ventura urges people to go to Joliet prison meeting

State property that includes the former Joliet Correctional Center extends east of Collins Street into undeveloped land. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, is urging residents to attend a community meeting on Wednesday regarding future use of the Joliet Correctional Center property.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Hartman Recreation Center, 511 Collins St.

The state land along Collins Street includes the Old Joliet Prison, the former prison now managed by the Joliet Area Historical Museum for tours and events.

It also extends beyond the prison into undeveloped land east of Collins Street, which has been proposed for a disc golf course but has been used in ways that have roused concern among neighbors of the site.

State Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, speaks on the Senate floor in this file photo. (Peter Hancock)

“I encourage all to attend and voice their concerns and thoughts about the property,” Ventura said in a news release.

The city of Joliet leases the property from the state.

Ventura has introduced Senate Bill 1698, legislation that would transfer sections of the state property to the Forest Preserve District of Will County.

Ventura and Mayor Terry D’Arcy are expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting “will offer residents the opportunity to learn more about the next phase of the discussion and share feedback on how the site should be managed moving forward,” states the release from Ventura’s office.