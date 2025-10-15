Community meeting planned to discuss section of Joliet prison property

Undeveloped land east of the Old Joliet Prison and along Louise Ray Parkway will be the topic of a community meeting to be held on Oct. 22. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

A community meeting open to the public will be held next week concerning a section of undeveloped state land at the former Joliet Correctional Center.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Hartman Recreation Center, 511 Collins St.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy and state Sen. Rachel Ventura, D-Joliet, are expected to be there, said Alma Montero, a neighbor of the site who has organized the meeting.

The meeting will include a look at activity at the site in recent years and potential uses of the land, Montero said.

Alma Montero seen in 2021 when she spoke to the Joliet City Council Prison Committee about issues related to undeveloped land near the Old Joliet Prison. (Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com/Geoff Stellfox - gstellfox@shawmedia.com)

Montero was among a group of neighbors who raised concerns in 2021 about dumping and other questionable activity on the site.

The area is located east of Collins Street and along Louise Ray Parkway.

The area remains the property of the state but is leased by the city of Joliet. It is located on the other side of Collins Street from the former prison, which now is managed by the Joliet Area Historical Museum as the Old Joliet Prison.

The undeveloped land along the Louise Ray Parkway has been eyed over the years by the Joliet Park District and Forest Preserve District of Will County for potential use as park land or forest preserve.

An independent group also has been interested in converting a section of the land into a disc golf course.