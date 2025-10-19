Joliet Catholic sweeps Schaumburg in volleyball: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

Girls volleyball

Joliet Catholic 2, Schaumburg 0: The Angels got the sweep during the Autumnfest Tournament.

Nazareth 2, Plainfield Central 0: The Wildcats were swept by Nazareth during their home Blocktober Tournament.

Boys soccer

Plano 7, Morris 5: Morris’ season came to an end with a loss in the Class 2A Marmion Regional.

Romeoville 1, East Aurora 0: Romeoville advanced with a win at the Class 3A Romeoville Regional. They’ll play Naperville North in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

ESCC Championship: Joliet Catholic finished eighth as a team with a 211. Chris Corsi finished 27th as an individual.

SWSC Conference Meet: Lincoln-Way Central finished second with 64 points, Lincoln-Way East was third at 94, Lincoln-Way West was fourth at 121 and Lockport was seventh at 158. LWC’s Bryce Counihan was second with a time of 15:01.02, Brendan Hanrahan of LWE was third at 15:07.3, Nick Dul of LWW was fourth at 15:10.18 and Lockport was led by Patrick Valcich in 12th.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet: Greyson Denny of Peotone finished sixth at 17:38.4.

I-8 Conference Meet: Morris finished in first place with 35 points. Cuyler Swanson finished second at 14:57.78 while Everett Swanson was third at 15:29.34.

CCL Championships: Providence’s Charlie Shafer finished in 55th place.

Patriot Invite: Joe Faris of Dwight finished 24th with a time of 16:11.4.

Girls cross country

ESCC Championships: Joliet Catholic finished sixth with 131 points. They were led by Mary Kate Moran, who finished second at 18:29.2.

SWSC Conference Meet: Lincoln-Way Central finished first with 22 points, Lincoln-Way East was second with 52 and Lockport was fourth with 118. Aubrey Clark of LWE finished first with a time of 18:09.69, Mia Forystek of LWC was second at 18:14.88 while her teammate Keira Faxel was third at 18:23.77. Katie Peetz led Lockport at 19:07.97 to finish ninth. Lincoln-Way West’s Ally Dean finished in 30th.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament: Celeste Richards of Peotone finished seventh of 20:42.9.

Patriot Invitational: Mikayla Chambers of Dwight finished 21st with a time of 18:58.3.

I-8 Conference Meet: Morris finished second with 41 points. Ava Conley was the individual winner with a time of 19:21.64.