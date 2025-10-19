Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   The Scene
The Herald-News

Joliet Catholic sweeps Schaumburg in volleyball: The Herald-News Saturday roundup

By Shaw Local News Network

Girls volleyball

Joliet Catholic 2, Schaumburg 0: The Angels got the sweep during the Autumnfest Tournament.

Nazareth 2, Plainfield Central 0: The Wildcats were swept by Nazareth during their home Blocktober Tournament.

Boys soccer

Plano 7, Morris 5: Morris’ season came to an end with a loss in the Class 2A Marmion Regional.

Romeoville 1, East Aurora 0: Romeoville advanced with a win at the Class 3A Romeoville Regional. They’ll play Naperville North in the regional semifinals on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Boys cross country

ESCC Championship: Joliet Catholic finished eighth as a team with a 211. Chris Corsi finished 27th as an individual.

SWSC Conference Meet: Lincoln-Way Central finished second with 64 points, Lincoln-Way East was third at 94, Lincoln-Way West was fourth at 121 and Lockport was seventh at 158. LWC’s Bryce Counihan was second with a time of 15:01.02, Brendan Hanrahan of LWE was third at 15:07.3, Nick Dul of LWW was fourth at 15:10.18 and Lockport was led by Patrick Valcich in 12th.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Meet: Greyson Denny of Peotone finished sixth at 17:38.4.

I-8 Conference Meet: Morris finished in first place with 35 points. Cuyler Swanson finished second at 14:57.78 while Everett Swanson was third at 15:29.34.

CCL Championships: Providence’s Charlie Shafer finished in 55th place.

Patriot Invite: Joe Faris of Dwight finished 24th with a time of 16:11.4.

Girls cross country

ESCC Championships: Joliet Catholic finished sixth with 131 points. They were led by Mary Kate Moran, who finished second at 18:29.2.

SWSC Conference Meet: Lincoln-Way Central finished first with 22 points, Lincoln-Way East was second with 52 and Lockport was fourth with 118. Aubrey Clark of LWE finished first with a time of 18:09.69, Mia Forystek of LWC was second at 18:14.88 while her teammate Keira Faxel was third at 18:23.77. Katie Peetz led Lockport at 19:07.97 to finish ninth. Lincoln-Way West’s Ally Dean finished in 30th.

Illinois Central Eight Conference Tournament: Celeste Richards of Peotone finished seventh of 20:42.9.

Patriot Invitational: Mikayla Chambers of Dwight finished 21st with a time of 18:58.3.

I-8 Conference Meet: Morris finished second with 41 points. Ava Conley was the individual winner with a time of 19:21.64.

Joliet Catholic PrepsJoliet West PrepsJoliet Central PrepsLockport PrepsProvidence Catholic PrepsLincoln-Way Central PrepsLincoln-Way East PrepsLincoln-Way West PrepsMinooka PrepsPlainfield North PrepsPlainfield South PrepsPlainfield East PrepsPlainfield Central PrepsBolingbrook PrepsRomeoville PrepsCoal City PrepsWilmington PrepsReed-Custer PrepsMorris PrepsLemont PrepsPeotone PrepsHigh School SportsWill County Front HeadlinesGrundy County Front Headlines
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois