Pace looks to hike bus fares, will hold budget hearings

A Pace bus is seen at the Joliet Gateway Center. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Pace will hold a series of public hearings on a proposed budget that includes a 10% increase in bus fares.

The first of nine public hearings on the budget will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday in Joliet in the Burnham Room of the Joliet Public Library Ottawa Street Branch located downtown.

An additional eight hearings will be held through Oct. 28 at locations throughout the Pace service area, and one will be virtual.

The hearing schedule was announced Wednesday after the Pace board approved the release of the proposed budget.

Buses await service at the Pace Heritage Division garage in Plainfield in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf)

“This proposed budget maintains current suburban fixed-route service levels and invests in critical infrastructure,” according to a news release announcing the hearing schedule.

The fare increase would be the first since 2018.

It was described as “a proposed 10% average fare increase for all services.”

Chicago-area public transit systems are facing a financial crisis that officials commonly refer to as a “fiscal cliff.”

According to Pace, many transit agencies across the nation are facing the same financial problems because of a decline in federal funding and a rise in operating costs.

“Thanks to years of fiscal discipline, Pace can maintain service into 2027, but we must also plan responsibly for the future,” Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger said in the release. “These hearings will give the public a chance to weigh in on these important decisions.”

Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The proposed budget includes $13.8 million in operating efficiencies, according to the release. Cost savings come from a hiring freeze, delayed service improvements and other measures.

Future public hearings on the budget are:

• 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Lincolnwood Community Center, 4170 Morse Ave., Lincolnwood

• 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Waukegan Public Library, 128 N. County St., Waukegan

• 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Kane County Government Center, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Building A, Geneva

• 4 to 6 p.m. Oct 22 at the DuPage County JTK Administration Building, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton

• 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Chicago Public Library Austin Branch

• 11 a.m. Oct. 24, with a virtual hearing on Zoom

• 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Woodson Regional Library in Chicago

• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Oct 28 at Crystal Lake City Hall, 100 W. Woodstock St., Crystal Lake