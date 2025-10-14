Lockport IL Route 7 project moves into final phase

The City of Lockport announced Monday that the Illinois Route 7 channelization project has entered its final phase of construction.

In a statement, the city said that in recent weeks contractors have “completed all underground work for the new traffic signals, milled and leveled the roadway, and continued landscape restoration” as well as completing concrete installation.

Now that the project has entered Stage 4, the contractor is currently working on paving the final road surfaces, before the road gets its final striping, according to the city.

The final step of the project will include the installation of new traffic signal equipment at the intersection of 7th Street and Illinois Route 7, 9th Street in Lockport, and the final landscaping details will be completed.

As the project nears completion, all remaining construction will take place under flagged traffic conditions, the city said.

The city asks drivers to use caution when traveling through the area and to expect extended travel times during the final weeks of the construction.

The Route 7 channelization project has been ongoing since spring of 2024 and is slated for completion by the end of the year.