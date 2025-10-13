Will County Pets of the Week: Oct. 13, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Marty is a 1-year-old shepherd mix from a high-kill shelter in Texas. Marty is sweet, gentle and very loving. He does well with other dogs, is OK with cats, and absolutely adores kids, making him the perfect family dog. He loves walks and enjoys spending time with his people. He needs a forever home filled with love, playtime and plenty of snuggles. To meet Marty, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Shelter of Illinois)

Ronnie is a sweet 7-year-old tabby that was rescued from a southern Illinois animal control where he was at risk of euthanasia. He is comfortable around people, so he most likely enjoyed love from humans at one point in his life. Ronnie is curious and outgoing, greets new people, enjoys pets and attention, and loves being a lap cat. He is selective with other kitties, preferring they give him space. He’d need a slow introduction to other cats in a home. To meet Ronnie, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Elsie is a 1-year-old pom/spaniel mix who needs a fun-loving, active home. A local animal control recently took her in, and she’s now ready for adoption. She’s done well meeting new people at the shelter and is full of puppy energy. Elsie is sweet and affectionate. Visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Six-month-old Bashful is sweet and playful, and he loves people and toys. He needs a home with people who will play with him and where he can share his love. Visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Fennel is a playful, independent kitten that loves wand toys, laser pointers and romping with her siblings. She does well with kids, doesn’t mind being picked up and should do well with other cats. To meet Fennel, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Persephone is affectionate, sweet, social and hilariously dramatic. She lives for tummy scratches – so much so that she throws her paws in the air like she’s on a roller coaster. Persephone is a loyal little shadow that will follow people from room to room and never refuse a snuggle session. She loves other cats and is currently glued to her feline buddy, so the ideal home has another cat-friendly companion. To meet Persephone, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.