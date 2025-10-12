Saint Joseph Auxiliary in Joliet celebrates 70 years of service

Members of the St. Joseph Auxiliary gathered to celebrate the group’s 70th anniversary at Bolingbrook Golf Club on Sept. 24, 2025 (Photo provided by St. Joseph Auxiliary)

Members of the Saint Joseph Auxiliary gathered Sept. 24 to celebrate the group’s 70th anniversary at the Bolingbrook Golf Club. The group promotes and advances the welfare of Saint Joseph Medical Center in Joliet by hosting fundraising events.

The club was founded in 1955, initially hosting traveling card parties and bake sales. Over the years, it has organized fundraisers such as truck sales, bake sales, style shows, vendor sales and more.

More recently, the auxiliary has revitalized the healing garden, provided artwork for the hospital, supported its Christmas Angels program, and stocked the Be Well Cart with puzzle books and magazines.