Court hearing set for Will County State’s Attorney employee facing felony misconduct charges

A sign for the Will County Courthouse in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

A hearing for an employee with the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office who is charged with misconduct that endangered witnesses has been set for Oct. 29.

On Friday, Will County Judge Derek Ewanic recused himself from the felony cases against Amy Burgett-Masse, who will be 45 on Saturday, and her 20-year-old daughter, Ryanne Burgett-Masse. The two reside in Elwood.

Their cases are scheduled for a hearing at 9 a.m. on Oct. 29 in front of Will County Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak.

Charges filed by a special prosecutor allege Amy Burgett-Masse “removed data” from a computer network while she was working at the state’s attorney’s office and endangered witnesses in criminal investigations and prosecutions.

Amy Burgett-Masse and Ryanne Burgett-Masse face charges of computer tampering and aggravated computer tampering, while Amy Burgett-Masse faces charges of official misconduct.

Attorney Jordan Kielian is representing Amy Burgett-Masse, while attorney Dan Walsh is representing Ryanne Burgett-Masse. The attorneys declined to comment on the charges on Friday.

The two attorneys filed their appearance in the cases against the mother and daughter, who were not present before Ewanic on Friday.

Special Prosecutor Dave Neal told Ewanic the charges are not “detainable” under the SAFE-T Act, and he will not seek to file a petition to keep the defendants detained in jail and he will not request pretrial release conditions as of yet.

In May, The Herald-News reported about how an employee at the state’s attorney’s office was under investigation for malfeasance.

On April 28, Will County sheriff’s detectives obtained information suggesting the employee may have accessed and unlawfully shared “confidential information with a known gang member,” according to Kevin Hedemark, sheriff’s office spokesman.

The detectives obtained the information while working on an unrelated investigation, Hedemark said.