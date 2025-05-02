Will County State’s Attorney’s Office employee under investigation for ‘malfeasance’

An employee of Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office is under investigation for “malfeasance,” according to a spokesman for the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation by the sheriff’s office began “earlier this week,” according to Kevin Hedemark, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

Hedemark said the sheriff’s office is “currently investigating an employee of the Will County State’s Attorney’s Office for malfeasance.”

“Due to a court seal, that’s all we can comment on at this time,” Hedemark said.

Calls to Peter Wilkes, criminal division chief of the state’s attorney’s office, were not immediately returned on Friday.

Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English said their department is not involved in the investigation but they were notified by the sheriff’s office of the investigation.