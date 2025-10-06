Will County Pets of the Week: Oct. 6, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Cosmo is a sweet 1-year-old, 60-pound terrier rescued from a high-kill shelter and given the eye surgery he desperately needed. Now, he’s healthy, happy and ready for an active forever family. Cosmo is full of energy and loves to play; he’s basically an overgrown puppy. He gets along wonderfully with other dogs and adores kids. To meet Cosmo, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS humane Society of Illinois/Apple Photos Clean Up)

Nikki is a 3-year-old bob-tailed that was initially adopted from NAWS but returned because she was scared of the other three female cats in the home. Nikki is affectionate and loving with people. She loves to cuddle and receive pets; she is very much a lap cat. She doesn’t mind being picked up, handled and held. She is playful and energetic. But Nikki needs a home where she’s the special one-and-only. She is lovely and sweet and will make an amazing companion. To meet Nikki, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Indie is a 3-year-old Aussie mix that enjoys playing with toys, getting treats and playing fetch. Indie loves walks with the volunteers and running in the yard. She loves climbing into laps, giving kisses and getting pets. Indie is a herding breed, so owners should have experience with those breeds. Indie also needs to be the only pet in the home. Visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Dunkin was abandoned in Shorewood around July 4 and luckily trapped before the fireworks and extreme heat started. He’s very chatty and very food motivated; he loves snacks! He’s shy around new people, but he quickly warms up and leans into pets and cheek rubs. Visit willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Kombucha is full of curiosity and loves wand toys, laser dots and making new friends. Independent and adventurous, Kombucha explores first, snacks later and then cuddles up for a nap. Kombucha does well with kids and other cats. Looking for a playful, social and confident kitten? Kombucha is your girl! To meet Kombucha, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Jasmine is playful and curious and loves wand toys and chasing lasers. She’s social with other cats, does well with kids and doesn’t mind being picked up. Jasmine is happiest exploring new things and cuddling on laps or shoulders. Ready to add a loving, playful friend to your home? Jasmine’s waiting. To meet Jasmine, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.