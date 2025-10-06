Shaw Local

Man accused of threatening to shoot people at Joliet City Hall

Joliet City Hall, Municipal building, W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, IL. Thursday Oct. 28, 2021.

Joliet City Hall, Municipal building, W. Jefferson St. in Joliet on Thursday Oct. 28, 2021. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

By Felix Sarver

A Joliet man has been charged with threatening to come to Joliet City Hall with a handgun and shoot people, police said.

On Friday, Lawrence Durr, 58, was charged with felony harassment by telephone following a police investigation of the Sept. 30 incident.

Durr allegedly made a phone call to Joliet City Hall and became irate throughout his call with a female city employee, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Durr was accused of making a statement in “which he threatened to come to city hall with a handgun and shoot people,” English said.

Durr was taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Hickory Street. He was then taken to the Will County jail.

