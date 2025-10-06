Man accused of threatening to shoot people at Joliet City Hall

A Joliet man has been charged with threatening to come to Joliet City Hall with a handgun and shoot people, police said.

On Friday, Lawrence Durr, 58, was charged with felony harassment by telephone following a police investigation of the Sept. 30 incident.

Durr allegedly made a phone call to Joliet City Hall and became irate throughout his call with a female city employee, according to Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.

Durr was accused of making a statement in “which he threatened to come to city hall with a handgun and shoot people,” English said.

Durr was taken into custody about 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of North Hickory Street. He was then taken to the Will County jail.