Books, bargains and bags: The Friends of the Joliet Public Library book sale returns

The Friends of the Joliet Public Library will host its fall book sale Friday through Sunday, Oct. 24-26 at the Ottawa Street Branch in downtown Joliet. (Photo provided by the Joliet Public Library)

Love books? Can’t resist the thrill of hunting down a $1 treasure? Mark your calendar now: the Friends of the Joliet Public Library are back with a fall book sale!

The sale runs from Oct. 24 to 26 at the Ottawa Street Branch in downtown Joliet. Friday night is Friends members-only night. Not a member? No worries. You can join at the door and instantly be granted entrance for early browsing and first dibs. Membership dues start as low as $5.

On Saturday, Oct. 25, the sale is open to all from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expect to find hardcovers, paperbacks, audiobooks, movies and music.

Mallory Hewlett-Cantu, communications manager for the Joliet Public Library (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

Step into the stacks for the ever-popular $4 bag sale from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 26. You can fill a bag (bring your own or grab one from the Friends) with as many goodies as you can fit, all for less than the price of your pumpkin spice latte.

As far as parking, there is free street parking around the library, as well as the Ottawa Street parking garage just south of Clinton Street.

Friends President John Davis has seen firsthand just how special these sales can be.

“I’ve been involved with the Friends of the Joliet Public Library for over five years,” Davis said. “I look forward to the book sale because I see the excitement of our young readers getting a new (or slightly used) book to take home. I also enjoy talking to the adults who have a wide variety of book choices.”

The best news? Every penny raised goes right back into the library. The Friends support literacy programs, community events and all the wonderful things that make the Joliet Public Library more than just a place to check out books.

Since 1968, the Friends have contributed over $150,000 to the library’s mission.

“It’s a great event and provides intellectual opportunity for all, plus finds a home for these wayward books,” Davis said. It’s kind of like a pet rescue, but you don’t need to feed them.”

Grab your reading glasses, and join us for the most bookish treasure hunt in town.

Busy that weekend? You can support the Friends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 29, at Culver’s in Joliet at 219 S. Larkin Ave, where 10% of all sales will be donated to the organization.

For more details, visit jolietlibrary.org/friends or call 815-846-3124.