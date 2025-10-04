Lincoln-Way East remains unbeaten as Jonas Williams sets career TD record:The Herald-News football roundup

Lincoln-Way East 42, Metea Valley 6: At Frankfort, the Griffins are spotless through six games this season following a commanding week six victory in which Jonas Williams became the all-time IHSA career leader in touchdown passes.

Lincoln-Way East (6-0, 4-0) will be on the road against Homewood-Flossmoor in week seven.

Lockport 14, Naperville Central 7 (OT): At Lockport, the Porters came out on top in a defensive battle to improve to 3-3 overall on the season.

Lockport will look to extend its winning streak to three games next week against Carl Sandburg in Orland Park.

Coal City 55, Manteno 0: At Manteno, the Coalers spoiled Manteno’s homecoming in a one-sided drubbing.

Coal City (5-1, 3-0) will be in Peotone next week.

Oswego 48, Joliet West 6: At Oswego, the Panthers were too much for the Tigers in a one-sided homecoming win.

Oswego (5-1, 1-1) will be in Minooka in week seven, while Joliet West (2-4, 2-0) will be at home against Plainfield East.

Lincoln-Way West 52, DeKalb 21: At DeKalb, the Warriors remain spotless through six weeks following a commanding road win over the Barbs.

Lincoln-Way West (6-0, 4-0) will be on the road and out of state against Lapeer (Mich.) next week.

Reed-Custer 31, Peotone 28: At Braidwood, the Comets kept their postseason hopes alive with a 31-yard game-winning field goal to take down the Blue Devils.

Reed-Custer (3-3, 2-2) will be on the road against Herscher in week seven, while Peotone (3-3, 2-2) will host Coal City.

Minooka 74, Plainfield Central 7: At Minooka, Minooka showed no mercy in a dominant win over the Wildcats.

Minooka (4-2, 1-0) will host Oswego next week, while Plainfield Central (2-4, 1-2) will be on the road against Plainfield South.

Plainfield North 42, Plainfield East 7: At Plainfield, the Tigers defended their home field with gusto in a one-sided victory over the Bengals.

Plainfield North (2-4, 1-2) will host Bolingbrook in week seven, while Plainfield East (3-3, 1-2) will be on the road against Joliet West.

Yorkville 35, Plainfield South 19: At Yorkville, the Foxes (6-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten, while the Cougars fell to 1-5 and 1-2.

Plainfield South hosts District 202 rival Plainfield Central next week.

Bolingbrook 84, Joliet Central 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders were up 41-0 by the end of the first quarter of a blowout win.

Bolingbrook (4-2, 2-1) will visit Plainfield North in week seven, while Joliet Central (1-5, 0-2) will head to Romeoville.

Oswego East 51, Romeoville 6: At Oswego, the Wolves improved to 5-1 overall with a comfortable win over the Spartans.

Oswego East (5-1, 1-1) will be at home against Yorkville next week, while Romeoville (3-3, 1-1) hosts Joliet Central.

Seneca 43, Ottawa Marquette 26: At Ottawa, the Fighting Irish improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play with a solid victory on the road.

Seneca will welcome St. Bede to town in week seven.

Wilmington 47, Thornton 0: At Wilmington, Wilmington made short work of Thornton to improve to 5-1 overall.

Wilmington will be at home against Streator next week.

Lincoln-Way Central 28, Bradley-Bourbonnais 20: At New Lenox, the Knights held on for a win over the visiting Boilermakers to improve to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

Lincoln-Way Central will be in Tinley Park next week to take on Andrew.

Morris 37, Rochelle 14: At Morris, the home team was in control throughout a strong victory over Rochelle.

Morris (6-0, 3-0) will look to remain unblemished again next week when it heads to Ottawa.

Providence 28, Marist 14: At New Lenox, the Celtics doubled up Marist in a homecoming victory.

Providence (4-2, 2-0) will host Loyola next week.

Joliet Catholic 16, Niles Notre Dame 7: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers used a strong fourth quarter to notch a win over the Dons.

JCA (2-4, 2-0) will host Chicago Mt. Carmel next week in nonconference action.

