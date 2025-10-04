Joliet man charged with aggravated battery following Youngs Avenue incident

Reginald Rogers, 33, Joliet, faces armed habitual criminal and aggravated battery charges following a disturbance that resulted in injuries to another man.

On Sep. 27, 2025, at 1:46 a.m., Joliet police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Youngs Avenue for a disturbance and upon arrival, found a 36-year-old male with a laceration on his forehead and had blood on his clothing, according to a news release from Joliet police.

Further investigation revealed while in the front yard of the residence, Rogers allegedly approached the victim from behind and struck him in the head with a handgun, the release said.

Rogers also allegedly pointed the handgun at the victim after the initial attack, the release said.

When officers attempted to make contact at the residence, they received no answer at the door, the release said.

The victim was treated at the scene by Joliet Fire Department paramedics and declined transport to a hospital, the release said.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Rogers along with a search warrant for the residence on Youngs Avenue, the release said.

On Friday at 9 a.m., members of the Joliet Police Department special operations squad, crisis negotiator team, tactical unit, K9 unit, detectives and officers executed the search warrant, the release said.

A brief shelter in place order was issued to area residents as a precaution and Rogers was located at the residence and placed into custody on the arrest warrant, the release said.

Two handguns and a loaded ammunition magazine were recovered from the residence, the release said.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office approved an additional charge of armed habitual criminal and Rogers was processed at the Joliet Police Department and then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility.