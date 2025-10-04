Chicago sportscaster Dave Kaplan to speak in Joliet on streaming, ‘platform proliferation’ impact on viewers

Radio personality and sports columnist David Kaplan speaks at the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce 110th Anniversary luncheon on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Tickets are now available for the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s “The Visionary Series: Inspiring the Future of Business,” which will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Hollywood Casino – Joliet.

The Visionary Series provides a “platform for inspiration, knowledge sharing, and networking, while reinforcing the Chamber’s mission to support the growth and success of businesses throughout the Joliet region,” according to the release.

A “fireside chat” will feature Kevin Cross, president and general manager of NBC Universal Chicago, and David Kaplan, ESPN 1000 host and founder of the popular YouTube channel reKAP, according to the release.

They will discuss platform proliferation, the impact of streaming, audience fragmentation and how technology has enhanced the viewer experience, according to the release.

The discussion will also include “NBCU’s role as an economic engine in the Chicagoland region” and cover cover capital investment, job creation and partnerships with local businesses, according to the release.

Cross and Kaplan will also provide leadership insights, lessons learned and “actionable takeaways for business leaders in attendance,” according to the release.

For tickets and more information, call the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry at 815-727-5371 or visit jolietchamber.com.