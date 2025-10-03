Shaw Local

Water main breaks lead to early dismissal for Joliet Central H.S. students

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet.

Joliet Central High School, 201 E. Jefferson St., seen on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Joliet. (Felix Sarver)

By Judy Harvey

Water main breaks in the city of Joliet are impacting the water pressure at Joliet Central High School, leading to students being sent home early Friday.

Joliet Central students are being dismissed at 1:15 p.m. following normal dismissal procedures, according to a news release from Joliet Township High School District 204.

Transportation is being provided for bus riders, the district said.

The water main breaks are not impacting the Transition Center or Pathways Campuses, the district said, and these students will not be released early.

The early release is only at Joliet Central and includes students in the AVAC program, the district said.

Grab-and-go lunches will be available in the cafeteria for students who did not have the opportunity to eat lunch, the district said.

