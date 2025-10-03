Joliet West volleyball sweeps Plainfield South: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Joliet West d. Plainfield South 25-15, 25-10: The Tigers (26-3, 5-0) got five kills, three digs and four aces from Lexie Grevengoed in the Southwest Prairie Conference win, while Lina Govoni had four kills, four digs and five assists. Julia Adams had 10 assists, while Mady Gant had four kills, Eden Eyassu had five digs and Faith Jordan had three aces.

Lockport d. Sandburg 25-17, 12-25, 25-18: Bridget Ferriter had 12 kills and three aces to lead the Porters (19-3, 3-0) to the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Hutsyn Timosciek had 10 kills, Natalie Bonchantin had 26 assists and Emma Consigny had 14 digs.

Morris d. Kaneland 25-19, 18-25, 25-21: Alexis Williams led Morris (20-4, 3-1) to the Interstate Eight win with 29 assists and a block, while Rosemary Misener had 10 kills and three blocks and Cami Pfeifer had 10 digs.

Bolingbrook d. Oswego East 25-20, 25-19: Noelle Aprati had 10 kills and five digs to lead the Raiders (17-7 ,4-1) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Catherine Daniels had 18 assists and seven digs, Angelia Robinson had five kills and three digs, while Ayanna Davis had four kills and two blocks and Carly Schopp had eight digs.

Minooka d. Romeoville 25-15, 25-20: Kendall Kozak had seven kills, 12 assists, and four blocks to lead Minooka (17-6, 5-0) to the Southwest Prairie Conference win. She also recorded her 1,000th career assist, and Jerzie Caves added six kills.

Coal City d. Streator 26-24, 15-25, 27-25: Sydney Larson recorded her 1,000th career assist for the Coalers (13-12-1, 5-4) in the Illinois Central Eight win. She finished the night with 23 assists and eight digs, while Riley Walker and Avery Hodgen had eight klls each. Darcie Ladas had six kills and three digs.

Lemont d. TF South 25-8, 25-19: Maddie Maloney had seven kills to lead Lemont (16-9, 9-0) to the South Suburban Blue win. Fiona Tkach and Marta Pranskunas had five kills each, Kaitlyn Wilson had eight digs and Olivia Sarno had 13 assists.

Lincoln-Way East d. Stagg 25-16, 25-21: Brooklyn Ritter had 17 assists to help the Griffins (13-7, 4-0) to the Southwest Suburban win. Maggie Simon had 12 assists and three aces, while Kolby Ross had eight kills.

Seneca d. Woodland 25-19, 25-17: Graysen Provance had 14 assists for the Irish, while Brooklyn Sheedy had eight kills and Lexi Buis had five kills and four aces.

BOYS SOCCER

Joliet West 2, Joliet Central 1: The Tigers got the win in the crosstown rivalry game.

Providence 5, IC Catholic 1: Jovanny Gonzalez and James Nagle had two goals each for the Celtics, while Lucas Garcia also scored. Assists came from Gonzalez, Cameron Klene, Cooper Wojcik and John Kobylarczyk.