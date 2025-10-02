Is snow in your future? Joliet invites applicants for city shoveling program

It’s not too early to prepare for snow in Joliet if you want someone from the city to shovel your driveway and sidewalk this winter.

The city of Joliet has announced that the application period for the Residential Snow Removal Program opened on Wednesday.

The program is open to residents at least 62 years of age or those with physical disabilities.

The city will provide the service on a first-come, first-served standard based on when applications are received. The number of residents served will be limited by funding available for the program, although the city did not use all of the money available last winter.

“This service helps residents safely leave their homes for essential needs such as groceries, medical appointments, or other necessities during the winter months,” according to a news release from the city.

A Joliet resident shovels his driveway after a snowstorm last year. (Bob Okon)

Those applying for the program must:

• Be aged 62 and older, or physically disabled

• Provide a photo ID and proof of Joliet residency at the time of application

• Reside in a single-family home

The city noted other limitations, including:

• Households are limited to five shoveling services per season

• One driveway and one sidewalk is shoveled per household

• Shovelers will come only during accumulations of three inches or more

• Shovelers will come once snowfall has ended and have up to 24 hours to compete their work

The city encourages residents to apply for the service online on the city website, joliet.gov. Applicants should go to the Community Development page and and click onto “Senior Snow Program” to find the application.

Residents unable to apply online or those with questions can call Jacqueline Lozada at 815-724-4096 or email jlozada@joliet.gov.

The city uses federal funds provided through the Community Development Block Grant program to pay for the shoveling program, city spokeswoman Rosemaria DiBenedetto said.

Joliet has $44,000 available for the program this year, which includes $7,000 left over from last winter.