Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in Homer Township

A driver died after her car went into a ditch in Homer Township on Wednesday.

The Will County County Coroner’s office reported that Joanne Bryja, a 30-year-old woman from Palos Park, was declared dead at Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox on Wednesday, approximately two hours after being found by first responders.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Cedar Road and Chicago Bloomington Trail in Homer Township to investigate a crashed vehicle.

Deputies found a vehicle in the ditch on the west side of Cedar Road, the sheriff’s office said. Crews from the Homer Fire Protection District were already on the scene when the deputies arrived and were providing emergency medical aid to the driver, who was then transported to Silver Cross, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryja succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:33 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash, but preliminary reports suggest the vehicle was traveling south on Cedar Road when it left the roadway, rolled over, and the driver was ejected, according to police.

More information will be made available as police continue their investigation and results from an autopsy and toxicology reports are finalized.

“The Will County Sheriff’s Office extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim during this difficult time,” the police said in a statement on Facebook.