Will County schools superintendent named impact leader by American Heart Association

Will County Regional Superintendent Dr. Lisa Caparelli-Ruff speaks at the reopening celebration of the Lockport High School Central Campus on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. The American Heart Association has named Caparelli-Ruff as one of only nine “Leaders of Impact” in the Chicago region for her fight against heart disease (Gary Middendorf)

The American Heart Association has named Lisa Caparelli-Ruff as one of only nine “Leaders of Impact” in the Chicago region for her fight against heart disease, according to a news release from the Will County Regional Office of Education.

Caparelli-Ruff is the Will County Regional Office of Education superintendent.

Her American Heart Association campaign runs through Nov. 5 and will “help fund CPR classes, AED training, and heart health education in Will County schools and districts,” according to a news release from the Will County Regional Office of Education.

“A few years ago, a student in Will County named Dramon Ratcliff collapsed during basketball practice and never got back up. He was only 13,” Caparelli-Ruff said on her campaign page. “His passing was a tragedy—and a wake-up call. It reminded all of us that heart issues don’t always come with a warning.

To support Caparelli-Ruff’s campaign and for more information, visit leadersofimpact.heart.org.