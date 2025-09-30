Joliet Catholic gets the sweep, but Joliet Township still celebrates Senior Night

Joliet Catholic Academy’s Alondra Espino and Megan Ardaugh touch base during varsity doubles tennis during a match against Joliet Township at Joliet West on Sept. 29, 2025. (Laurie Fanelli)

From virtually every aspect, Monday was just an all-around good night for the three biggest schools in Joliet.

Joliet Township (a co-op of Joliet West and Joliet Central) celebrated their Senior Night for girls tennis with spirits high and pizza in full supply. Joliet Catholic, though, was also feeing pretty good after the match as they got the win.

And a sweep at that.

Joliet Catholic won all four singles and all four doubles matches on Joliet West’s campus. Only one match went three sets as the Angels were firmly in control.

That didn’t do anything to diminish Joliet Township and their six seniors.

“Honestly, playing tennis has been one of the best things I’ve ever decided to do,” senior Sofia Mancilla said. “I’ve met so many people that I’m so close with now that I probably would never have met if it weren’t for tennis. I’ve learned so much about myself and taking on the hardship of being an athlete. I loved it and it’s been great.”

Joliet Catholic, meanwhile, loved the final results of each competition.

The number one singles competition was between the Angels’ Juliana McClowry and JT’s Kim Alvarez with McClowry taking victory 6-2, 6-0.

“It feels really good,” McClowry said. “I stayed calm and worked on my slice. I was focused and didn’t get too upset when I made mistakes. ...We’ve stayed calm (as a team) and have been good under pressure. Personally, I want to start strong and end strong as an individual in my game.”

The number two singles saw an Angel with the same name but different spelling pick up another win. Giuliana Espino defeated Mia Kristensen 6-1, 6-2.

Emma Couillard kept it going in the number three contest against Willow Perruquet, gaining victory 6-2, 6-2. Madeline Darley closed out the singles competitions with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sania Taylor.

Next up was doubles. JCA’s top duo of Megan Ardaugh and Alondra Espino battled with Elena Yanchick and Isa Hebrard and were flawless. It was the first match to wrap on the day as JCA got the 6-0, 6-0 sweep.

“We had a lot of good teamwork today,” Ardaugh said. “We were putting a lot of balls away at the net. We worked on our serves getting put in and putting away shots which we did. ...(Our confidence) is pretty high because we placed second in a tournament this past weekend against pretty tough competition. I think we’re 14-4 as a doubles team so confidence is high heading into the postseason.”

Georgia Buza and Addison Allen kept the good times rolling for JCA against Mancilla and Ariel Smith. The Joliet Township duo put up a strong fight, but JCA got the victory 6-3, 6-3.

Caroline Leeders and Addi Farnaus battled Joliet Township’s Ale Reyes and Lauren Krohn at the number three doubles spot. That competition was 6-2, 6-2 in favor of Joliet Catholic.

The final doubles match was the most competitive one of the afternoon. Allie Morrissette and Kate Norkus represented the Angels while Liz Huerta and Lexi Crandall battled for Joliet Township. JCA got the 6-3 win in set one, but set two was a tie at 6-6, forcing a decisive set three. The Angels rebounded to win 7-2 in the final set.

Again, though, the vibes for Joliet Township weren’t negative. Well, not really anyway.

“There’s going to be a lot of crying by the end of the night,” Smith said. “When I first got on the court earlier I was crying (so much). We’ll see which of us is crying the most. It’ll be a little competition.”

Alvarez, Alejandra Reyes, Huerta, Mancilla, Avery Cooper and Smith are the six seniors for Joliet Township.