Romeoville teen charged with attempted murder in Plainfield shooting

A Romeoville teen has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder following the investigation of a Plainfield shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy.

On Thursday, Joseph De Dios, 18, was taken to the Will County jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, armed robbery, aggravated battery, unlawful possession of weapons and mob action.

Dios’ arrest was the result of a Plainfield Police Department investigation into a shooting that took place about 10:45 p.m. on July 5 in the area of Settler’s Park, located at 24401 W. Lockport St.

At 3:11 p.m. Thursday, detectives located and apprehended Dios at the Jack in the Box restaurant, 2101 Illinois Route 59, Plainfield, according to a statement from Plainfield police officials.