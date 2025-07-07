Teen in stable condition after Plainfield shooting

The Plainfield Police Department is looking for information on a shooting that happened on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Eric Ginnard)

A 17-year-old boy is in stable condition after he was shot several times at Settler’s Park in Plainfield.

Officers responded to the shooting about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and found the boy with gunshot wounds who was conscious and breathing, according to a statement from the Plainfield Police Department.

The first officer at the scene applied a tourniquet to the teen’s arm, police said.

Paramedics arrived and continued life-saving measures for the teen.

The teen was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

“Preliminary findings suggest this was not a random act but rather a targeted incident,” police said. “There is no further threat to the public known to the Plainfield Police Department.”

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Detective Sergeant Ron Mikos at 815-267-7237 or Detective Sergeant Colin Mulacek at 815-439-7654.