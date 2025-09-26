Plainfield District 202 schedules informational sessions for school boundary adjustments

Plainfield School District 202 has released the draft results of its Student Attendance Boundary study and will hold informational meetings about the findings and proposed boundary changes Oct. 8 and 9.

The study, which began in August 2023 and has been identified as a top community planning priority, according to the district announcement, aims to address enrollment imbalances, future community growth and transportation efficiency, among other issues, going forward.

The results of the study and proposed changes can be found online on the District 202 website, and parents and community members can submit questions via a Google form.

District officials and RSP & Associates, the firm that compiled the study, will be making identical presentations on two nights in October to address common questions and plan specifics, although no additional questions will be addressed at those sessions.

“RSP brings objective expertise and a proven, two-year comprehensive methodology to ensure a data-driven, unbiased approach focused on student needs,” the district said in its announcement.

Parents, students and community members are welcome to attend the informational sessions at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, at Plainfield East High School, 12001 S. Naperville Road, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, at Plainfield Central, 24120 W. Fort Beggs Drive.

The district emphasized that attendance at both nights is not necessary, but submitting feedback after the meetings is encouraged.

According to the district, the proposed changes to school boundaries are primarily meant to address capacity issues, as several schools are currently over capacity while others have space. These calculations also took into account new residential development in the village and how it will affect school populations.

Beyond attendance numbers, the study also considered logistical issues, including which facilities are planned to undergo construction in the near future and how to best minimize commute times for parents and bus routes.

“District 202 values community input and encourages families and residents to review the draft findings and share their thoughts to help shape the final recommendations,” the district said.

A final vote will be held on the issue Dec. 17. If the plan is approved, the new district boundaries will begin to take effect starting in fall 2026, with additional changes coming in fall 2028.

Although this will affect which schools some students attend, not all residents will have boundaries switched, and not all schools will be affected.