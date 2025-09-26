More than 500 Plainfield high school students named AP Scholars for 2024-25

Plainfield School District 202 has announced that 563 of its current students and 2025 graduates have been named AP Scholars by the College Board.

The distinction is based on performances on Advanced Placement exams given in the spring to students who took an affiliated AP class during the 2024-25 school year, according to a news release from District 202.

AP exams are scored on a scale of 1 to 5, with a 3 or better generally considered passing and worthy of earning college credit.

District 202 said in the release that students taking at least one AP exam earned an average score of 3. In order to receive an AP Scholar distinction, students must earn a 3 or better on at least three AP exams.

Students who earn an average score of 3.25 on all AP exams taken and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of their total exams earn the title of AP Scholars with Honor, and students who get an average score of at least 3.5 on all their AP exams and grades of 3 or higher on five or more exams are named AP Scholars with Distinction, according to the release.

The total number of tests taken is cumulative year to year, and students can gain higher honors as they take more tests throughout their high school careers, according to the release.

Across all three levels, Plainfield North had the highest number of AP Scholars recognized with 189 students.

Plainfield East had 173 students receive the honor, Plainfield South had 111 students recognized, and Plainfield Central had 90 students honored.

In the 15 years since all four of the district’s schools began offering AP exams, the number of AP Scholars recognized in District 202 has more than quintupled from 104 to 563.

“This is due to the increased emphasis the district has put on offering Advanced Placement courses and supports to students who take them,” according to the release.

While the program started with only four courses in 2006, there now are 30 courses and exams offered at the four schools. Students who take the courses are not mandated to take the associated exams, but the majority do, according to the district.

The full list of students and recent grads who earned the AP Scholar recognition is available on the district website.