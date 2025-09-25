Lincoln-Way East girls golf claims Southwest Suburban title: Wednesday’s Herald-News Sports Roundup

Girls golf

Southwest Suburban Conference Championships: At Frankfort, Lincoln-Way East captured the team title. Lincoln-Way Central was second, Lockport third, and Lincoln-Way West was fifth.

Bella Versetto earned medalist honors with an even-par 72. Teammate Sophia Klapper finished second. Grace Zhang tied for fourth, with teammate Hannah Brown and Maggie Fagan tied for sixth with Angelica Kwak of Lockport and Kristin Kroll of Lincoln-Way Central.

Sydney Pohlmann of Lincoln-Way West placed in a tie for 16th with Sophie Devries of L-W Central.

Tri-County Conference Meet: At Spring Valley, Seneca captured the team title, with Dwight placing second. Piper Stenzel and Camryn Stecken of Seneca tied for medalist honors with scores of 90. Isabella Dinelli of Dwight finished third with a 95.

Ottawa Invite: At Ottawa, Coal City placed sixth in the team race behind champion La Salle-Peru. Emma Sinkular placed 18th, and teammate Kayla Kowalski 19th for Coal City.

Joliet Catholic 206, Beecher 217: At Beecher, Taylor Lepore was the top finisher for the Angels placing second with a 48. Jennie Lenard was third, Lindsey Alcantar fourth and Clare Blasgen fifth for JCA.

Boys golf

Tri-County Conference Meet: At Spring Valley, Seneca tied for the team title with Henry-Senachwine and won in a tiebreaker. Dwight finished fifth in the team race.

Cooper Thorson shot a 77 to place third overall. Caden Christensen of Dwight tied for fourth with Vinny Corrado of Seneca with an 80.

Cadet Classic 25: At Aurora, Providence finished fourth in the team race behind champion Ottawa. Alex Hartman and Jonathan Schlender tied for seventh with 77s for the Celtics.

Girls volleyball

Lockport d. Oswego East 25-14, 25-16: At Lockport, Malia Cole had four kills and five aces to lead the Porters to the win over the Wolves. Natalie Bochantin had seven assists, and Emma Consigny added eight digs for Lockport (16-3, 1-0 in the SWSC).

Wilmington d. Dwight 25-10, 25-13: At Wilmington, the Wildcats improved to 15-3 on the season with the win over the Trojans - their third straight. Dwight dropped to 10-9 on the year.

Streator d. Seneca 25-23, 25-27, 25-12: At Streator, the Irish saw their three-match winning streak come to an end as they fell to the Bulldogs, dropping their season record to 14-6.

Boys soccer

Lincoln-Way East 2, Chicago University 1: At Chicago, the Griffins improved to 6-6 with the nonconference win.

Joliet Catholic 3, Marist 0: At Joliet, the Hilltoppers improved to 7-5-1 overall and 3-1 in the East Suburban Catholic Conference with the shutout of the Redhawks.

Sycamore 8, Morris 0: At Morris, Morris fell to the Spartans in an Interstate 8 match.

Coal City 4, Beecher 1: At Coal City, the Coalers netted three second-half goals to down the Bobcats as part of the Rivals Cup. Coal City improved its season mark to 13-1.

Reed-Custer 4, Rich Township 3: At Braidwood, the Comets snapped a five-match winless streak by downing the Raptors as part of the Rivals Cup.

Flag football

Oswego 21, Minooka 7: At Oswego, the Indians dropped to 2-8 with the loss to the Panthers.

Plainfield Central 60, Plainfield South 24: At Plainfield, the Wildcats tied a season-best 60 points in the rout of the Cougars,