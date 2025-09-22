Troy baseball team celebrates 50th anniversary of state title

Members of the 1975 state champion Troy Junior High baseball team reunited at Corrigan's in Shorewood. Front row, from left: Dave Crowther, coach Mark Clarke, Mark Herzberger. Back row, from left: Tom Heinzel, Kent Voyce, Terry Treasure, John Placher, Mark Krizmanic, Todd Stroup. (Courtesy of John Placher)

Members of the 1975 Troy Junior High School baseball team got together to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their IESA state championship. The group met at Corrigan’s in Shorewood.

Troy went 26-0 that season and still holds the state record for the most wins in a season by an undefeated team.

Members of the team were Dave Crowther, Mark Herzberger, Tom Heinzel, Kent Voyce, Terry Treasure, John Placher, Mark Krizmanic, Todd Stroup, future major-leaguer Jeff Reed, Jeff Voitik, Tom Sicvinski, Sam Chirich, John Azman, Gerry Bell, Mark Georgantas and Robbie Elmore. They were coached by Mark Clarke.