No decision but case goes on against Joliet Councilman Moreno

A judge on Monday refused to dismiss the case against Joliet Councilman Juan Moreno but did push back a hearing that could lead to his temporary removal from the City Council.

Will County Judge Jennifer Lynch will hear the request for a temporary restraining order to bar Moreno from the council at 10 a.m. Friday.

“For me to grant you the temporary restraining order would put me in the position of granting the complaint,” Lynch said.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles wanted to put Moreno on the witness stand on Monday in an attempt to have him immediately pulled off the council until the case is settled.

Attorneys for Moreno wanted the case dismissed altogether, which Lynch declined to do.

Moreno’s attorneys then wanted more time to prepare their defense.

“This gentleman was duly elected,” said Frank Andreano, one of Moreno’s attorneys. ”I think giving us some time to prepare for a hearing is warranted and prudent."

The state’s attorney’s office in a complaint filed Sept. 16 contends Moreno was not duly elected. He was the top vote-getter in the April election for three at-large councilman.

Pyles said tax and voting records along with a new driver’s license in August 2024 show Moreno had not lived in Joliet for a required one-year before declaring his candidacy in November 2024.

Pyles wanted a hearing before the next regular meeting of the Joliet City Council on Oct. 7, when Moreno would vote on city matters and spending.

“The difficulty that we have here is that Mr. Moreno, at least on the face of it, does not have the authority to execute those powers,” Pyles said.

