‘More and more vibrant’: New shop brings event space, French style to downtown Wheaton

Fran Rouse, seated on a vintage sofa near a painting of her mother, in her newly opened Stonehouse store in downtown Wheaton. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Fran Rouse displays a large flag in her chic new Wheaton shop.

“Don’t give up the ship,” reads the bold print — her mother’s go-to saying.

A steadfast spirit runs in the family. Rouse has opened a second Stonehouse store — this one on one of the liveliest streets in downtown Wheaton.

“It’s so well-received with the community, and I’m just so happy to be here. It’s a dream come true,” Rouse said.

Hers is a lovely, uplifting shop that embraces the art — and pace — of French living. Coffee table books are French-inspired. Jazzy music sets a leisurely mood. You can stop and smell the candles. Champs de France “transports you to the rolling lavender hills and herb-filled markets of the South of France,” or so reads the Rifle Paper Co. description.

“This isn’t retail. It’s hospitality, is how I view it. It’s about an experience, even just in your own home, or how you elevate how you set a table for two even, or one, the dish you use, the pot you might cook with, or ‘it’s my mom’s silver,’” Rouse said.

“We’re keeping them both going, and customers know that,” Fran Rouse says of her Stonehouse stores in Town Square Wheaton and downtown at 126 N. Hale St. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com/Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com)

Like her mother, Rouse is fond of a particular saying: “Romanticize your life.”

Both of her Stonehouse stores make that possible. She’s offered tutorials on flower arrangements and watercolor painting classes in her Town Square Wheaton shop. The downtown Stonehouse allows Rouse to lean into those experiences.

A dedicated event and entertaining space is designed to host creative workshops, Mahjong game nights, seasonal gatherings and private celebrations. An outdoor cafe setup is an extension of the Hale Street tents, an al fresco dining scene created by the Downtown Wheaton Association and right outside her new storefront.

“With so many great restaurants in town and other shops, I think it’s just becoming more and more vibrant, and I just really am excited to be part of that,” said Rouse, who has called Wheaton home for more than 30 years.

Whipped honey pays homage to the ricotta and honeycomb appetizer at one of those restaurants, Gia Mia, also on Hale Street, in a kitchen area stocked with other charcuterie essentials. Customers can find L’Épicurien spread, happy strawberry dish towels, “truly dripless” taper candles and French pottery.

“It’s not a tchotchke. It’s a thought-through gift to give or home decor to experience,” said Rouse, who hopes to add a gift registry before the holidays.

She takes inspiration from the Christmas classic “It’s a Wonderful Life” when someone is looking for an especially thoughtful housewarming gift.

Stonehouse owner Fran Rouse has opened a second store in Wheaton that also carries Everlasting Candle sets. “It's just a beautiful ambient candle that's odorless and smokeless,” she says. (Courtesy of Stonehouse/Courtesy of Stonehouse Market)

In that scene, Mary Bailey welcomes the Martini family, moving into their own home, at their new threshold.

She hands Mrs. Martini “bread, that this house may never know hunger, salt, that life may always have flavor,” — then George Bailey chimes in — “and wine, that joy and prosperity may reign forever.”

Rouse can pull together the same trio: a bread basket, a Jacobsen Salt Co. gift set and wine. She also features keepsake children’s gifts made by Alimrose, cards with verses from Scripture, plush pillows, houseplants and rugs.

“If you are a dreamer come in,” reads a framed print near the front door, along with a piece of art by her daughter — taking after Rouse’s father, an oil painter — that shows the original store. It was located in a historic stone house in Oswego. Hence, the name Stonehouse.

The downtown Wheaton store has the warmth of brick. The event space, with wainscoting and large pendant lighting, feels homey, too. A Mahjong 101 class is already sold out, but space is still available for Mahjong 102 on June 11.

The long space could also host book clubs or gatherings with friends. “It could be as simple as that,” said Tina Mentz, who was a customer of Rouse in Oswego before she joined the Stonehouse team.

Rouse is also drawn to vintage pieces — “I love some old patina,” she said — marked with tags of vintage wallpaper. Husbands can lounge on a vintage sofa while their wives shop. It’s part of that air of hospitality in her stores. Rouse also leaves out complimentary lemon drops at Stonehouse on Hale, just like she does at home.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260520/retail-and-shopping/more-and-more-vibrant-new-shop-brings-event-space-french-style-to-downtown-wheaton/