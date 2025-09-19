Shaw Local

Court hearing set for Monday in legal challenge against Joliet council member

State’s attorney’s office seeks to remove council member from office over residency issue

Juan Moreno makes a point during the forum for Joliet City Council candidates at the Joliet Public Library on Thursday. Feb. 19, 2025.

Juan Moreno makes a point during the forum for Joliet City Council candidates at the Joliet Public Library on Thursday. Feb. 19, 2025. (Bob Okon)

By Felix Sarver

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office is expected to go to court Monday for an emergency motion to kick a Joliet City Council member out of office based on a claim that he did not fulfill the residency requirement for the election.

During the 9:15 a.m. court call, Will County Judge Bennett Braun may consider a motion requesting the removal of Juan Moreno from the Joliet City Council. He was elected to the council in the April 1 election.

The key issue in the case is whether Moreno was living within city limits for at least a year before the election.

In response to numerous questions on Friday, Joliet city spokeswoman Rosemaria DiBenedetto said the city is “not taking a position in the matter.”

“Anything beyond that would be speculative at this point,” DiBenedetto said.

State’s Attorney James Glasgow’s Office is requesting an “expedited hearing and briefing schedule” since Moreno’s seat on the council is “legally unfilled,” according to the emergency motion on Wednesday from Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles.

Prosecutor Scott Pyles holds up the Statement of Candidacy which prosecutor’s claim Karl Ferrell falsely filled out during the People v. Ferrell hearing at the Will County Annex building. Will County state’s attorneys are motioning to remove Joliet Township Trustee Karl Ferrell from the township board as they contend his past felony record disqualifies him from holding elected office. Tuesday, Mar. 30, 2022, in Joliet.

Will County Assistant State's Attorney Scott Pyles during a court hearing at the Will County Courthouse in Joliet on March 30, 2022, (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

Last June, The Herald-News had contacted Moreno after hearing Glasgow’s office was investigating the residency issue. Glasgow’s office had neither confirmed nor denied the investigation.

Moreno sent an email saying he had not been contacted by Glasgow’s office regarding any investigation.

“I stand fully behind the legitimacy of my residency and the way my campaign was conducted – everything was done properly, lawfully, and in good faith. If anything official arises, I’ll address it head-on and with legal representation if needed,” Moreno said.

Moreno said he “sincerely hopes this isn’t a politically motivated attempt” to undermine the “will of the voters.”

“I was the only candidate in my race without backing from high-profile elected officials and it’s no secret that the candidate who did have those endorsements was unsuccessful,” Moreno said.

Moreno is receiving legal representation from Jeff Tomczak, a prominent criminal defense attorney who runs the Joliet law firm The Tomczak Law Group.

In 2000, Tomczak defeated Glasgow in the election for state’s attorney and then lost to Glasgow in the following election. Tomczak also served as the attorney for former Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk during two Illinois State Police investigations that resulted in no charges against O’Dekirk.

Defense attorney Jeff Tomczak for retired Joliet police sergeant Javier Esqueda prepares for a pre-trial hearing at the Kendall County courthouse on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 in Yorkville. Esqueda is charged with official misconduct for accessing and leaking the police squad video of the arrest of Eric Lurry, 37, who died following his arrest on drug charges in January 2020.

Joliet attorney Jeff Tomczak at the Kendall County Courthouse in Yorkville on April 2, 2024. Tomczak's law firm is representing Joliet City Council member Juan Moreno, who is being sued by Will County State's Attorney's Office James Glasgow's Office over claims that Moreno is not qualified for office based on his residency. (Gary Middendorf)

Tomczak’s firm provided a statement on Friday that mentioned Moreno voting against the city’s grocery tax on Aug. 19, which required a tie-breaking vote from Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy.

“It is unknown at this time whether this litigation is related to Mr. Moreno’s voting record as a councilman or some other politically charged motive,” according to Tomczak’s statement.

The law firm plans to “vigorously issue discovery requests in an attempt to determine who instigated this frivolous action and the true reasons behind its filings.”

In a statement, Anna Rose Bertani, an attorney with the firm, said Moreno is the “second successive Latino candidate” that Glasgow has attempted to “declare unfit for office.”

“He was unsuccessful with Cesar Guerrero and we intend to follow suit. We look forward to a full airing of the facts and reasons for this frivolous lawsuit,” Bertani said.

Guerrero was on the Joliet City Council until he decided to run for Joliet Township supervisor in the April 1 election.

But Guerrero filed a lawsuit after he was kicked off the ballot over unpaid fines. Will County Judge Victoria Breslan ruled Guerrero could stay on the ballot after those fines were paid and Joliet Township Democrats renominated him as the candidate for supervisor.

