Minooka volleyball wins Silver Bracket at Wheaton Classic: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Girls volleyball

Minooka wins Silver Bracket at Wheaton Classic: The Indians beat Metea Valley 25-16, 25-18, downed Sandburg 25-14, 25-22 and finished off Lincoln-Way East 25-21, 26-28, 25-22. Kendall Kozak was named All-Tournament after compiling 40 kills, 50 assists and 27 digs.

Lincoln-Way Central goes 3-1 in Oak Lawn Invitational: LWC defeated Richards 25-15, 25-10, lost to St. Laurence 25-17, 25-17, beat Bremen 25-8, 25-12, defeated Oak Lawn 25-19, 25-20 and bested Marian Catholic 25-11, 25-16. Ella Thompson was All-Tournament after putting up 29 kills.

Lincoln-Way West makes Gold Bracket at Oak Lawn Invitational: The Warriors beat Thornwood 25-10, 25-13, Eisenhower 25-9, 25-8, and Marian Catholic 19-25, 25-19, 25-12. Lily Goyer had eight kills the first match, 11 in the second and 11 in the third.

Boys soccer

Joliet West 1, Hinsdale Central 1: Joliet West won the non-conference game on PKs.

Lincoln-Way West 2, Kankakee 1: Marcel Lepionka and Ryan Saysongkham had the goals for the Warriors.

St. Anne 5, Reed-Custer 4: The Comets fell behind 3-0, tied it at 4-4 and ultimately fell in PKs.

Wheaton-Warrenville South 2, Bolingbrook 1: The Raiders fell in a non-conference game.

Providence 3, Hinsdale South 2: Peter Witowski, Roman Guzman and Sebastian Ravelo each had goals for the Celtics.

Coal City 7, Morris 0: The Coalers bounced back from their first loss of the season. Luke Munsterman, Dane Noffsinger and Owen Petersen each had two goals.

Joliet Central drops two at McHenry Invitational: The Steelmen fell to McHenry 1-0 and Harlem 2-1.

Plainfield North finishes runner-up at home tournament: The Tigers beat Oswego East 3-0 in the semifinals and lost to Glenbard West 1-0. Lockport downed East Aurora 4-0 in the consolation match.

Boys cross country

Lincoln-Way Central wins Minooka Flight Invitational: Nico Cimino was 10th in the first flight. Minooka was fifth and Plainfield North was sixth.

Morris takes fourth in Eddington Invitational: Cuyler Swanson finished third with a time of 14:55.39.

Lincoln-Way East finishes 22nd at Richard Spring Invitational: Lincoln-Way West was 29th, Joliet West was 42nd, Plainfield East was 61st, Providence was 63rd, Joliet Central finished 65th and Plainfield Central was 67th.

Girls cross country

Minooka finishes second at Minooka Flight Invitational: Natalie Nahs finished seventh in the first flight to aid the cause. Plainfield North was fourth, Lockport was ninth and Joliet West was 10th.

Lincoln-Way Central finishes seventh at Peoria Notre Dame Invitational: Lincoln-Way East was 18th, Lincoln-Way West was 46th, Providence was 52nd and Plainfield Central was 53rd.

Girls swimming

Lincoln-Way West finishes first at own college event: The Warriors had 420 team points, Joliet Township took third, Lemont was fourth.

Girls flag football

Bolingbrook d. Reavis: The Raiders picked up the program sweep over Reavis.