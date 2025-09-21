Plainfield parks director inducted into Park and Recreation Administration Academy

Plainfield Park District Executive Director Carlo Capalbo has been elected as a Fellow into the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration.

He was inducted at the Academy’s general membership meeting, which took place at the National Recreation and Park Association National Conference in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 16

“It is an honor to be inducted as a Fellow in the Class of 2025,” Capalbo said in a Plainfield Park District news release. “AAPRA is a prestigious organization filled with many well-respected leaders from around the nation in parks and recreation. I am excited to be able to join such ranks and contribute in building the future in parks, recreation, and conservation for generations to come.”

Election to the Academy is a mark of high distinction. Candidates must have at least 15 years of leadership experience in a major park and recreation agency or serve as a respected educator in the field.

They must also demonstrate exceptional service through writing, speaking, and leadership, and a strong commitment to advancing public parks and recreation, according to the release.

Founded in 1980, the Academy is dedicated to strengthening the field of park and recreation administration. Its mission includes supporting research, promoting professional development, publishing scholarly work and advocating for the vital role parks and recreation play in enhancing community well-being.

“The Class of 2025 is an outstanding addition to the Academy,” Academy President Cindie Sullivan of Miamisburg, Ohio, said in the release. “We are proud to welcome Carlo Capalbo to our esteemed ranks. The Academy represents a diverse, accomplished group of professionals and educators devoted to improving quality of life through high-quality parks and recreation services.”