Joliet Central teacher earns alumni honors from Illinois State University

Joliet Central High School has announced that history teacher Erica Senffner has received the Frederick D. Drake History Teacher Alumni Award from Illinois State University.

The honor is awarded to alumni who exemplify excellence in teaching and make significant contributions to the field of history education.

Senffner was chosen for her outstanding academic and professional achievements. She will be honored during ISU’s Homecoming and Alumni Day celebrations Friday, Oct. 17, where she will serve as a distinguished guest.

As part of the festivities, Senffner will attend a special alumni reception hosted by the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, as well as a luncheon honoring all university-wide alumni award recipients, and she will deliver a talk to all current ISU history majors about her experiences as an educator.