Joliet celebrates PrideFest 2025

Mermaid Emily Easterly of Chicago encourages Alice Priz-Shoenberger, 5, of Chicago, to chose a prize from her treasure chest on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Joliet PrideFest, which was held at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet.

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

People of all ages headed to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet on Saturday to celebrate Joliet PrideFest.

The Joliet Pride Network hosted the annual family-friendly outdoor festival.

Joliet PrideFest included many activities: music, singing, dancing, food and beverage vendors, resource fair, exotic animal zoo, bounce houses, teen zone, variety show, mermaid, bingo, vendor market, mermaid, talent show, Mosey-Posey the Poet Clown and game truck.

An exotic animal zoo was part of Joliet PrideFest on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre.

A ticketed event – Joliet PrideFest AFTER DARK – took place that evening, also at Bicentennial Park.

Joliet PrideFest AFTER DARK was “a night of celebration, music, and fun under the stars,” according to the event website.

Morganna Van Grin of Chicago, more commonly know as Mosy-Posy the Poet Clown, chats with an attendee at Joliet PrideFest on Saturday, Spet. 20, 2025 at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet.

Funds raised help support the group’s LGBTQ+ activities.

Joliet Pride Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusion, dignity and acceptance through advocacy for members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Joliet Pride Network website.

People of all ages headed out to the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet to celebrate the annual Joliet PrideFest. on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Joliet.

For information, visit jolietpridenetwork.com.

Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.