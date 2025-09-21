Joliet celebrates PrideFest 2025

Mermaid Emily Easterly of Chicago encourages Alice Priz-Shoenberger, 5, of Chicago to chose a prize from her treasure chest on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Joliet PrideFest, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

People of all ages headed to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet on Saturday to celebrate Joliet PrideFest.

The Joliet Pride Network hosted the annual family-friendly outdoor festival.

Joliet PrideFest included many activities: music, singing, dancing, food and beverage vendors, resource fair, exotic animal zoo, bounce houses, teen zone, variety show, mermaid, bingo, vendor market, mermaid, talent show, Mosey-Posey the Poet Clown and game truck.

An exotic animal zoo was part of Joliet PrideFest on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre. (Denise Unland)

A ticketed event – Joliet PrideFest AFTER DARK – took place that evening, also at Bicentennial Park.

Joliet PrideFest AFTER DARK was “a night of celebration, music, and fun under the stars,” according to the event website.

Morganna Van Grin of Chicago, more commonly know as Mosy-Posy the Poet Clown, chats with an attendee at Joliet PrideFest on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at the Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet. (Denise Unland)

Funds raised help support the group’s LGBTQ+ activities.

Joliet Pride Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusion, dignity and acceptance through advocacy for members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Joliet Pride Network website.

For information, visit jolietpridenetwork.com.