Joliet celebrates PrideFest 2025

People of all ages headed to Billie Limacher Bicentennial Park and Theatre in Joliet on Saturday to celebrate Joliet PrideFest.
The Joliet Pride Network hosted the annual family-friendly outdoor festival.
Joliet PrideFest included many activities: music, singing, dancing, food and beverage vendors, resource fair, exotic animal zoo, bounce houses, teen zone, variety show, mermaid, bingo, vendor market, mermaid, talent show, Mosey-Posey the Poet Clown and game truck.
A ticketed event – Joliet PrideFest AFTER DARK – took place that evening, also at Bicentennial Park.
Joliet PrideFest AFTER DARK was “a night of celebration, music, and fun under the stars,” according to the event website.
Funds raised help support the group’s LGBTQ+ activities.
Joliet Pride Network is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting inclusion, dignity and acceptance through advocacy for members of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Joliet Pride Network website.
For information, visit jolietpridenetwork.com.