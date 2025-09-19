Loughran Cappel hosting education forum for teachers, local high school students

Illinois State Senator, District 49, Meg Loughran Cappel shares a few wprd during the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching ceremony for Central Elementary School teacher Alyssa Milano on Monday, April 29, 2024 in Plainfield. (Gary Middendorf)

State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel is again hosting monthly teacher forums for educators and youth advisory board meetings for high school students.

“I know how important it is to hear concerns and feedback from teachers around the district,” said Loughran Cappel, D-Shorewood. “My goal with my monthly Teacher Forums is to create a space where local educators can voice their concerns and help create real solutions for their communities.”

Loughran Cappel’s forums aim to address the issues teachers face in the classroom, ensure they have the tools and resources available to effectively do their job, and set students on a path of success, according to a release from her office.

The initial meeting for this school year is set for 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Loughran Cappel’s district office located at 20660 Caton Farm Road, Unit D in Crest Hill.

Loughran Cappel is also kicking off her 2025-26 youth advisory board for high school students in October. The board will meet monthly to discuss issues that are important to young people and how she can use her position as a senator to better serve younger generations, according to the release.

“Students are the future leaders of our world, so gathering their input is invaluable, and in the past has produced great pieces of legislation,” said Loughran Cappel. “This is an amazing opportunity for students interested in state government or those who simply want their thoughts and concerns heard by local leaders.”

The first youth advisory board meeting is on Saturday, Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at Loughran Cappel’s district office in Crest Hill.

To register for Loughran Cappel’s Teacher Forum or Youth Advisory Board meeting, contact her district office at 815-267-6119.

###