Joliet Catholic volleyball upsets Providence: Thursday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Girls volleyball

Joliet Catholic d. Providence 19-25, 25-23, 25-19: At New Lenox, the Angels stunned the previously unbeaten Celtics in three sets in a nonconference match. Joliet Catholic improved to 3-9 while Providence falls to 10-1 on the season.

Joliet West d. Plainfield North 25-23, 25-13: At Joliet, Lexie Grevengoed had five kills and seven digs to lead the Tigers to the Southwest Prairie win. Na’Riah Autman had seven kills and Julia Adams added 12 assists for West (19-3, 1-0).

Minooka d. Oswego East 25-19, 25-15: At Minooka, Kendall Kozak had nine kills and 12 assists to lead the Indians int he SPC over the Wolves. Jerzie Caves added six kills and 10 digs for Minooka (10-6, 1-0).

Bolingbrook d. Yorkville 25-18, 25-16: At Yorkville, the Raiders opened up play in the SPC with the win over the Foxes. Bolingbrook improved to 10-4 on the season.

Lemont d. Argo 25-16, 25-22: At Summit, Lemont went on the road in the SSC and improved to 11-7 overall and 4-0 in the conference with the win.

Plainfield East d. Romeoville 25-20, 23-25, 25-17: At Plainfield, the Bengals opened up SPC play by defeating the Spartans. East improved to 3-7 overall while Romeoville fell to 1-9 overall.

Morris d. Sandwich 25-9, 25-14: At Morris, Morris picked up its 10th win of the season with a nonconference win over the Indians. Morris is now 10-4.

Wilmington d. Streator 25-20, 25-20: At Wilmington, the Wildcats won their third in a row and second straight in the Illinois Central Eight with the win. Wilmington improves to 10-2, 4-1 in the ICE.

Coal City d. Peotone 25-17, 25-21: At Peotone, Sydney Lawson had 17 assists and Maggie Carlson added seven kills as the Coalers won in the Illinois Central Eight. Ava Kenney and Darcie Ladas added five kills each for Coal City (9-8-1, 3-2).

Boys soccer

Minooka 4, Oswego 0: At Minooka, Brian Ngong, Jamie Franson, Armani Davenport and Ethan Koranda netted goals as the Indians stayed perfect on the season with the shutout win. Nolan Skedel put up his seventh shutout of the season for Minooka (10-0, 4-0 in the SPC).

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Downers Grove South 0: At New Lenox, Connor Pate had a goal and an assist as the Knights won the nonconference contest. Charles Stevens added a goal for LWC (9-2).

Providence 7, Montini 0: At New Lenox, the Celtics improved to 5-4-1 with the win over the Broncos.

Romeoville 3, Bolingbrook 2: At Romeoville, the Spartans (7-8, 1-3) upset the Raiders in an SPC matchup.

Joliet Central 2, Oswego East 0: At Oswego, the Steelmen improved to 7-5 and 2-2 in the SPC with the win.

Joliet West 0, Yorkville 0: At Joliet, the Tigers and Foxes played to a scoreless draw.

Peotone 6, Reed-Custer 2: At Braidwood, the Blue Devils improved to 2-0 in the ICE and 8-2 overall with the win over the Comets in an ICE contest.

Plainfield Central 1, Plainfield East 0: At Plainfield, the Wildcats held off the Bengals in a shootout. Central improved to 9-3 overall and 4-0 in the SPC.

Boys golf

Plainfield North 158, Minooka 170: At Channahon, Evan Lee shot an even par 36 for Plainfield North as the Tigers took the SPC matchup. Sam Espinosa took second for North with a 39. Ethan Walsh shot 40 for Minooka.

Plainfield East 154, Joliet Catholic 176: At Joliet, Eban Orlet shot a 37 to lead a host of Bengals as East took the top four spots. Jeff Utrata, Jacob Czerniak, and Ryan Laramie rounded out the top four spots for East. Zach Zabel shot a 42 to lead the way for Joliet Catholic.

Lemont 155, Shepard 177: At Lemont, Joey Scott shot a 2-under par 33 and teammate Jack Simpson carded a 1-under 34 as Lemont cruised in the South Suburban Conference contest.

Andrew 160, Joliet Central 170: At Joliet, Andrew Markun shot a 41 to place fourth and Leo Smith and Marcos Montes carded a pair of 42s for the Steelmen in the nonconference match.

Livingston County Invitational: At Pontiac, Coal City placed ninth as a team. Jaxon Duke was the Coalers top placer with an 87 that tied him for 27th overall with teammate Frankie Ponio,

Henry-Senachwine 157, Seneca 179, Ottawa Marquette 203: At Ogelsby, Ethan Hasselbring shot a 42, tying for third to lead Seneca. Cody Malak shot a 44 for the Irish.

Girls golf

Minooka 189, Bolingbrook 199: At Bolingbrook, Grace Mangun shot a 44 to lead the way for the Indians. Laney Przybyla, Hallie Defisher and Peyton Stukel finished third through fifth for Minooka. Lia Jones won medalist honors for Bolingbrook with a 43.

Livingston County Invitational: At Pontiac, Coal City placed 10th in the team standings. Emma Sinkular finished in a tie for 30th for the Coalers.

Oswego East 161, Plainfield South 209: At Yorkville, Hayden Justis shot a 44 to lead the way for the Cougars in the SPC match. Grace Brown shot a 53 to finish in a tie for ninth for South.

Lemont 171, Shepard 228: At Palos Hills, Sarah Scott shot an even par 35 as Lemont cruised in the SSC contest. Sophia Zubek, Cailin Burke, Ella Rusnak and Olimpia Witek rounded up the top five for Lemont.

Girls swimming

Sandburg 119, Lincoln-Way West 64: At New Lenox, Natalie Briese captured the 500-yard freestyle and Brooke Martenz won the 50-yard freestyle for the Warriors.

Girls flag football

Geneva 39, Plainfield Central 22: At Plainfield, the Wildcats (5-6) fell to the Vikings in a nonconference contest.