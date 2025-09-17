Joliet District 86 approves new teachers contract

Board of School Inspector President Jesse Smith (from left), Council #86 of the American Federation of Teachers - Local 604 President Therese Skwarczynski, and Secretary Vanessa Gomez sign the new teachers contract during the school board meeting Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. (Photo Provided by Joliet Public Schools District 86)

Joliet Public Schools District 86 announced Tuesday that it has approved a new contract with its teacher’s union.

During the Sept. 10 board meeting, the District 86 Board of School Inspectors voted to approve the new three-year contract with Council #86 of the American Federation of Teachers-Local 604.

The new agreement provides an average total wage increase of 12% over three years for the district’s 768 teachers, and provides starting a starting pay rate for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience of $51,676.

The new contract is retroactive to the beginning of this school year in August.

In the announcement, the board touted the contract as allowing the district to “remain competitive in its ability to attract and retain quality teachers.”

“I am pleased we successfully reached an agreement on a contract,” said District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse. “Our dedicated teachers work tirelessly to ensure our students receive a high-quality education in a safe and caring environment.”

Rouse recently announced that she will be leaving her role as superintendent with District 86 when her contract ends in June 2027.