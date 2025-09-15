Joliet Township High School to host Community Connections Expo

Visitors to the new Joliet Central High School student center enter for the buildings grand opening Jan. 27, 2016. (Lathan Goumas)

Joliet Central High School will host a Community Connections Expo on Oct. 16 to help members of the community connect with jobs and information about school and community services.

The free event will be open to all and include a performance from the Joliet Central band; a job fair; a community resource and athletics and activities expo; and food vendors.

The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. In the second hour, several breakout sessions will be available for attendees to participate in.

These breakout sessions are “designed to equip students and families for college, careers and beyond,” according to the announcement on the Joliet Township High School District 204 website. JTHS students will receive two hours of community service for attending a breakout session.

More details about the specific topics of the breakout sessions will be made available by District 204 closer to the event.

Guests for the event will be asked to enter through Doors G or J by the auditorium or through Door F at the fieldhouse. Parking will be available in lots A, B, C, D and E.