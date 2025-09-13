The Herald-News high school football roundup

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Lockport 13: At Lockport, the Porters struggled to account for the Vikings’ Myles Ellis on both sides of the ball.

Lockport (1-2) will be back at home in week four to take on Lincoln-Way East.

Plainfield East 55, Joliet Central 6: At Joliet, it was all Bengals in a one-sided victory on the road.

Plainfield East (3-0) will welcome Yorkville to town in week four, while Joliet Central (1-2) will be on the road against Oswego East.

Joliet West 30, Plainfield South 22: At Joliet, the Tigers picked up their first win of the young season over the visiting Cougars.

Joliet West (1-2) will welcome Minooka next week, while Plainfield South (0-3) will be at home against Oswego.

Lincoln-Way West 17, Andrew 7: At New Lenox, the Warriors held the Thunderbolts’ offense firmly in check throughout their week three conference victory.

Lincoln-Way West (3-0, 1-0) will be at home in week four against crosstown rival Lincoln-Way Central.

Lincoln-Way Central 43, Stagg 0: The Knights improved to 3-0 with the Southwest Valley Red win. They will play fellow unbeaten and District 210 rival Lincoln-Way West on the road next week.

Coal City 49, Bloom 0: At Coal City, the Coalers trounced Bloom in a shutout win. Connor Henline threw three TD passes in the win.

Coal City (2-1) will be on the road against Streator next week.

Oswego 42, Bolingbrook 7: At Bolingbrook, the Panthers outclassed the Raiders in all three phases in the second half, ballooning a 10-7 halftime lead into a 35-point road victory.

Oswego (3-0) will be on the road against Plainfield South next week, while Bolingbrook (1-2) will also be in Plainfield against Plainfield Central.

Oswego East 21, Plainfield North 9: At Plainfield, the Wolves will enter next week’s home-opener with a spotless record following a road win over the Tigers.

Oswego East (3-0) will welcome Joliet Central in week four, while Plainfield North (0-3) will take another shot at breaking into the win column in Romeoville.

Seneca 50, Clinton 0: At Clinton, the Irish rattled off 419 yards rushing while holding Clinton to -23 yards on the ground in a blowout win.

Seneca (3-0) has now outscored opponents 141-13 through the first three weeks of the season. The Irish will be on the road against Genoa-Kingston next week.

Reed-Custer 28, Streator 21: At Braidwood, the Comets were able to stave off a Bulldogs comeback with three huge fourth-quarter sacks to hang on for a victory after going up 28-0 in the third.

Reed-Custer (2-1) will be at home next week against Manteno.

Wilmington 41, Peotone 13: At Wilmington, the Wildcats were in firm control throughout their win over the visiting Blue Devils. Ryan Kettman ran for three touchdowns to pace the Wilmington offense.

Wilmington (2-1) will head to Herscher for week four, while Peotone’s (1-2) next game on the schedule is at home against Streator on Sept. 26.

Yorkville 14, Minooka 13: At Yorkville, the Foxes took a late lead with just 1:28 left in regulation, then held the line to secure a big win over Minooka.

Yorkville (3-0) will look to keep its record spotless on the road against Plainfield East next week, while Minooka (1-2) will look to bounce back from its second one-point loss of the season in Joliet against Joliet West.

Lincoln-Way East 56, Neuqua Valley 7: At Frankfort, the Griffins had a running clock at halftime of a dominant win at home.

L-WE (3-0) will be in Lockport to take on the Porters in week four.

Romeoville 32, Plainfield Central 16: At Plainfield, the Spartans doubled up the Wildcats on the road.

Romeoville (3-0) will take its spotless record into a home matchup with Plainfield North next week, while Plainfield Central (1-2) will look to snap a two-game skid at home against Bolingbrook.

Lemont 49, Bremen 7: At Lemont, the home team was dominant in a one-sided victory.

Lemont (1-2) will be on the road against Tinley Park in week four.

Fenwick 43, Joliet Catholic 26: At Oak Park, the Hilltoppers kept things close through three quarters on the road before falling behind down the stretch.

JCA (0-3, 0-1 Chicago Catholic League) will be in Chicago next week to take on Marist in continued CCL action.

Providence 35, Carmel 28: At Mundelein, the Celtics expertly chewed the clock on their final possession to protect their lead and hand Carmel its first loss of the season.

Providence (2-1) will be in Niles to take on Notre Dame in week four.

Shelbyville 51, Dwight 48: At Shelbyville, the Trojans (2-1) were outscored in the nonconference loss. They will host Ottawa Marquette next week.