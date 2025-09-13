Lockport Township launches Osco partnership to provide free health screenings, vaccinations

The Jewel-Osco store at 1537 N. Larkin Ave in Joliet. Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. This is one of three stores participating in a health care partnership with Lockport Township. (Bob Okon)

Lockport Township has partnered with Jewel-Osco to offer a range of free health screenings and services to township residents.

Through the partnership, residents from across the township in portions of Lockport, Romeoville, Plainfield, Crest Hill and Joliet can access health screenings and services, including vaccination at three nearby participating Jewel-Osco locations: Lockport, 16625 W. 159th St.; Romeoville, 20 S. Weber Road; and Joliet, 1637 N. Larkin Ave.

Services included in the program include:

A1c blood sugar testing

SABA respiratory screenings

Blood glucose screenings

Epinephrine (EpiPen) evaluations and guidance for people with allergies

COVID-19 testing and treatment

Flu and strep throat testing

Flu prophylaxis for those who have been in contact with people with the flu

Pink eye diagnosis and treatment

Migraine testing and treatment

Anti-nausea services

Residents also can receive free vaccinations for COVID-19, RSV, pneumonia, tetanus, hepatitis B and shingles.

This program is an extension of a partnership established in 2024 to provide select services for residents older than 55.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the township had allocated about $60,000 in tax funding annually to provide seniors with shingles vaccines; however, according to Township Community Engagement Manager Kari Tetlow, much of that budget was unneeded when insurance companies began covering shingles vaccines more readily in 2021.

Starting in 2025, the program is now open to all ages, offers more services and has a new location in Joliet.

“To phase in the program, the township initially signed a contract with Jewel-Osco to cover shingles vaccines and several screenings for seniors only, essentially a pilot to gauge sustainability within the budget,” Tetlow told the Herald-News. “Since then, usage has been steady and the township is confident in its ability to expand the partnership to include more services and vaccinations and make them available to all ages while staying within the same $60,000 annual budget.”

Appointments are needed to receive some services and may be scheduled by calling the Lockport Township Supervisor’s Office during business hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“I’m proud that our township can provide these essential health services at no cost, especially during challenging times,” Lockport Township Supervisor Alex Zapien said in a news release. “We are focused on supporting both physical and mental health. By investing in preventative care, we can help keep our community healthier and more resilient.”

Lockport Township Supervisor Alex Zapien (Photo provided by Lockport Township)

The Jewel-Osco partnership is the second free health care service program the township has launched in recent years, with the township and the Lockport Township Fire Protection District partnering with Thriveworks in 2024 to help all residents access free mental health care services.

Any costs not covered by a resident’s insurance for the newly offered Jewel-Osco services will be billed to the Lockport Township government.