CDC makes recommendations on vaccines, COVID shots

A pharmacist holds a Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot on Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Portland, Ore. (Jenny Kane/AP)

In addition to the state-required vaccines, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has a recommended timetable for other vaccinations that can prevent serious illness in children and adults.

These recommendations include:

• One dose of the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) vaccine for children younger than 8 months old

• Two or three doses (depending on the manufacturer) of the rotavirus vaccine by the age of six months

• Annual flu vaccinations for all children older than 6 months old

• First dose of the chicken pox vaccine administered at 1 year old with a second dose between the ages of 4 and 6.

• Two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine between the ages of 1 and 2.

• Two doses of the HPV vaccine are recommended for students starting at age 11.

In June, the CDC lowered its recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine for healthy children between ages 6 months and 17 years old.

While it no longer is recommended that these children receive an annual COVID-19 vaccine, it is recommended that parents talk with their healthcare providers about the potential benefits of this vaccination.