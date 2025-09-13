Creativity takes center stage at Joliet Public Library’s FAME Event

The Joliet Public Library is rolling out the red carpet for creativity.

The library’s Digital Media Studio will host its first FAME (fan art, music and entertainment) event, a celebration of art, music and community talent, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4.

Whether you’re an artist, a music lover or simply looking for a family-friendly way to spend some time, the FAME event promises something for everyone. Visitors will find an Artist Market filled with original works, fan art and handmade creations from artists across Will County. Expect to see everything from prints and pins to plushies, jewelry and one-of-a-kind originals.

Adding to the atmosphere, the Musician Showcase will feature local singer-songwriters performing intimate acoustic sets throughout the day. Enjoy live music, or purchase something from the local talent!

The Joliet Public Library’s FAME event will take place at the Ottawa Street Branch on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. (Photo provided by Joliet Public Library)

Families and fans also will enjoy a variety of activities, including a drawing workshop, face-painting and a chance to meet the South Side Ghostbusters. Cosplay is encouraged!

“The FAME event highlights the incredible talent in our community,” DMS supervisor Josh Phillips said. “It’s a cool way to support local artists and musicians while giving families a fun and welcoming space to connect.”

The event is free to attend and open to all ages. It will happen at the Ottawa Street Branch in downtown Joliet. No registration is required. Parking is available around the library at the Ottawa Street parking deck and street parking.

Mark your calendar for Oct. 4 and join the Joliet Public Library in celebrating art, imagination and entertainment.

For more information, visit the Joliet Public Library’s website at jolietlibrary.org or call the DMS at 815-846-3127.