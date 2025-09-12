Minooka boys soccer stays unbeaten: Thursday’s Herald-News Sports Roundup

Boys soccer

Minooka 6, Joliet Central 3: At Minooka, Andrew Calderon and Brian Ngong netted hat tricks as the Indians stayed unbeaten with the SPC win. Nolan Skedel had four saves for Minooka (8-0, 2-0).

Lincoln-Way East 1, Bloom Township 0: At Frankfort, Charles Lungaro scored the only goal of the contest as the Griffins improved to 4-3 with their third straight win.

Coal City 6, Serena 0: At Serena, Dylan Fatlan netted a hat trick as the Coalers stayed unbeaten at 9-0 with the nonconference win. Carter Hollis scored twice and Dane Noffsinger also added a tally for Coal City.

Bolingbrook 0, Plainfield North 0 (Tie): At Plainfield, the Raiders and Tigers played to a scoreless draw.

Chicago Christian 1, Peotone 0: At Peotone, the Blue Devils fell to 5-2 overall with the loss.

De La Salle 3, Providence 0: At New Lenox, the Celtics were blanked by the Meteors in a Chicago Catholic League match.

Joliet West 2, Plainfield East 2 (Tie): At Joliet, the Tigers and Bengals played to a draw.

Oswego East 9, Romeoville 0: At Romeoville, the Spartans fell to the Wolves in the SPC.

Girls volleyball

Lockport 2, Hinsdale Central 0: At Hinsdale, Bridget Ferriter smacked down 16 kills as the Porters took out the Red Devils 29-27, 29-27 in a nonconference match. Natalie Bochantin dished out 28 assists for Lockport (9-1).

Manteno 2, Coal City 1: At Manteno, the Lady Coalers dropped a tight three-game contest to the Panthers, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22. Coal City falls to 6-8-1 overall, and 2-2 in the Illinois Central Eight.

Lemont 2, Hillcrest 0: At Country Club Hills, Lemont cruised by the Hawks, 25-4, 25-14 to improved to 9-5 overall and 3-0 in the South Suburban.

Lincoln-Way Central 2, Plainfield East 0: At New Lenox, the Knights took down the Bengals 25-17, 27-25 led by six kills from Megan Hoy and four kills from Ella Thompson. LWC improved to 5-3 overall.

Boys golf

Oswego 294, Lockport 308, Plainfield North 312: At Joliet, San Espinosa had the top round for Plainfield with a three-over par 74. Patrick Cosgrove carded a 76 for North. Zachary Skrzypiec shot a 76 to lead Lockport.

Lincoln-Way East 155, Homewood-Flossmoor 189: At Flossmoor, the Griffins swiped the top eight spots as they cruised to the SouthWest Suburban win. Tyler Rea led East with a 37 and Colin Bettenhausen and James Hull shot 39’s for LWE.

Benet 151, Joliet Catholic 181: At Joliet, Andrew Baltz and Carter Heinen shot 41 each to lead the way for the Hilltoppers.

Morris 152, Dwight 175, Lexington 183: At Dwight, Wyatt Schultz shot a two-under par 34 to lead Morris to the nonconference match win. Connor Barth and Braden Wickkiser shot 38 each for Morris. Case Christensen shot a 42 to lead Dwight.

Lemont 144, Lemont 156, Thornton-Fractional South 227: At Lemont, Joey Scott shot a two-under par 33 to lead Lemont to the South Suburban Win. Chase Magolan carded a 36 and Alexander Tomala, Oscar Refness and Jack Simpson added 37’s for Lemont.

Manteno 178, Peotone 191: At Frankfort, Andrew Barta shot a 45 and Devin Lynch a 47 as the Blue Devils fell to the Panthers in an Illinois Central Eight match.

Coal City 190, Lisle 198: At Lisle, Frankie Ponio shot a 44 to lead the Coalers to the win in the ICE over the Lions. Jaxon Duke shot a 48 for Coal City.

Girls golf

Plainfield East 173, Bolingbrook 241: At Plainfield, Taylor Miller led the Bengals with a 40 as East scooped up the top six spots in the SPC match. Nylani Joyce shot a 51 to lead Bolingbrook.

Benet 169, Lemont 206: At Lisle, freshman Sarah Scott shot a 42 to lead Lemont in the nonconference match.

Joliet Central 174, Plainfield Central 194: At Joliet, Sophia Podmolik led the way again for the Steelmen with a 38 as JC captured the SPC matchup. Breanna Burke shot a 43 and Leah Duensing a 46 for Joliet. Kaylee Adelmann carded a 46 to lead Plainfield.

Nazareth 184, DePaul Prep 199, Providence 239: At Frankfort, Lilly Hartman shot a 58 to lead the way for the Celtics.

Joliet Catholic 195, Westmont 249, Aurora Central Catholic 274: At Aurora, Jennie Lenard, Lindsey Alcantar and Taylor Lepore shot 48 each to lead the Angels to the nonconference win.

Plainfield North 169, Minooka 184: At Channahon, Annie Halvorsen led the way for the Tigers with a 39 and Kiley Sanborn shot a 40 to lead North. Grace Mangun carded a 44 to lead Minooka.

Romeoville 211, Plainfield South 213: At Crest Hills, Grace Brown and Hayden Justis shot matching 42’s to lead the Cougars in the tight SPC match with the Spartans. Samantha de la Torre led Romeoville with a 50.