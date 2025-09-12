Joliet votes Tuesday on $197,000 ‘Dome of Unity’ sculpture

The "Dome of Unity," a sculpture to be created in the new Joliet city square, will be made of stainless steel with a design resembling paper cut art. Aug. 21, 2025 (Provided by the City of Joliet)

The Joliet City Council will vote Tuesday on whether to spend $197,000 to build a “Dome of Unity” sculpture in the new City Square downtown.

The dome project was part of an agenda posted late Friday afternoon.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy previously said the dome sculpture, which faced public resistance and was taken off the agenda on Sept. 2, would not be on the Sept. 16 agenda.

But it was on the agenda posted late Friday afternoon.

And, the city issued a news release at the time the agenda was posted to prop up support for the project.

Joliet Mayor Terry D'Arcy (Felix Sarver)

“Envisioned as a signature landmark piece for City Square, the sculpture is expected to draw visitors, support small businesses, and enhance community pride,” the release said.

The city typically issues news releases when the City Council meeting agendas are released to promote projects that may face opposition.

The council on Sept. 2 postponed a vote on the “Dome of Unity” amid public opposition to the sculpture itself and its cost.

D’Arcy at that time said the project would not be on the agenda when the council met again in September.

The city news release quotes D’Arcy saying, “There is strong community interest in moving this project forward and by bringing it back, we can openly discuss its benefits and give residents a chance to be heard.”

The release suggests that there will be public support for the dome at the council meetings next week.

The council meets Monday for its workshop session and again on Tuesday.