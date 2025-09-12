Find out if you’re eligibile for Will County’s energy assistance program

The Low Income Heating Energy Assistant Program (LIHEAP) provides one-time benefits to eligible residents to help paying bills or reconnect their energy services. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Will County Center for Community Concerns said early applications will open for the county’s Energy Assistance Program on Oct. 1.

The funding can be used to assist with payments for natural gas, propane and electric bills, as well as furnace repairs or replacements for inoperable heating systems for low-income homeowners and renters, according to a news release from the agency.

Income-eligible adults older than 60; people with disabilities; families with children ages 5 and younger; and households that are disconnected from their utilities, have received a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tanks are given first priority and will be able to begin applying Oct. 1

All other income-eligible households can begin applying Nov. 1.

Applications will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis through August 2026 or until funding is exhausted.

The Will County Center for Community Concerns as seen in January 2022. (Denise Unland)

Who is eligible?

The Low Income Heating Energy Assistance Program provides one-time benefits to eligible residents to help pay bills or reconnect energy services. However, households that receive a one-time benefit may return during the program year for a Reconnection Assistance or Furnace Assistance benefit if needed.

The WCCCC also noted that, starting Jan. 1, eligible residents who are customers of ComEd will start to receive a monthly discount on their electric bills through the company’s new Low Income Discount Rates program.

WCCCC has expanded eligibility for the program this year, and in order to be income eligible, households must be at or below 60% of the state median income.

The 30-day income guidelines for LIHEAP are based on state median income, federal poverty guidelines and the number of people in a household.

The qualifying 30-day income level for households by size is:

one person – $3,332

two people – $4,357

three people – $5,382

four people – $6,307

five people – $7,432

Income numbers for larger households are available on the Illinois Department of Commerce website along with frequently asked questions about the program.

To get the most out of their benefits, propane customers are encouraged to apply as soon as their applications open, as propane prices typically increase during the winter months.

How to apply

Will County applications for LIHEAP will be taken in person at the WCCCC office, 2455 Glenwood Ave. in Joliet, and at outreach locations around the county, including the Joliet Senior Service Center and the office buildings of Joliet Township, Lockport Township and Plainfield Township.

A full list of outreach locations and times can be found on the WCCCC website. Applications also can be submitted through email, drop boxes and U.S. mail.

In order to submit an application the following documentation is required:

proof of gross income from all household members for the previous 30-day period before the application

proof of Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers for every household member (households without these ID numbers can consult with WCCCC about how to apply)

a copy of current heat and electric bills issued in the previous 30 days or a copy of a lease or rental agreement showing heating is included in the rent

a driver’s license or photo ID

proof of other public benefits being received

a mortgage statement or property deed and copy of the tax bill (for homeowners applying for furnace assistance)

Residents in need of clarification about required documentation are advised to call the WCCCC office.