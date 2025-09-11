Lincoln-Way East Boys Golf dominates Lockport Invite - Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Boys golf

Lockport Gee Cup Big Run Challenge: At Lockport, Lincoln-Way East captured the team title shooting an even par 144 as a team. Lincoln-Way Central was second followed by Lincoln-Way West. Host Lockport was fifth. Nico Mancini won medalist honors with a two-under 34. He finsihed a shot better than Aidan Blum of LWC. Logan Kelley was the top finisher for West with a 37 and Jack Frampton of Lockport finished in a tie for eighth eighth a 38.

Oswego 148, Plainfield South 172: At Yorkville, Jonah Powell had the top round of the day for the Cougars with a 40 and Gavin Baxa and Limmie Bailey III shot a pair of 43’s for South.

Plainfield East 153, Plainfield Central 165: At Joliet, Jacob Czerniak shot a two-under par 34 to lead the Bengals over the Wildcats. Evan Orlet carded a 38 and Trevin McConnell a 40 to lead East. Anthony Battaglia and Eli Hoover shot matching 40’s for Central.

Joliet Central 172, Bolingbrook 184: At Romeoville, Ryan Colling shot a 41 and Leo Smith a 42 to lead Central to the match win. Payton Bowen carded a 43 to lead Bolingbrook.

Coal City 168, Reed-Custer 196: At Braidwood, Jaxon Duke and Frankie Ponio each shot 39 to lead the way for the Coalers in the Illinois Central Eight match. Caedon Baumgartner and Logan Bean shot a pair of 45’s for R-C.

Oswego East 144, Minooka 154: At Oswego, Ethan Walsh and Gabe Ciesielski of Minooka finished in a four-way tie for fourth carding a 38 to lead the Indians. Derek Przybala and Mason Vogt shot 39 each for Minooka.

Girls golf

Seneca 188, Coal City 230, Plano 257: At Wilmington, Piper Stenzel led a three-golfer sweep in the top three with a 43. Camryn Stecken and Vivienne Cronkrite finished second and third. Josephine Kline was third for Coal City. Harlie Liebermann finished 16th for Reed-Custer.

Nazareth Academy 197, Joliet Catholic 227: At Wilmington, Taylor Lepore shot a 53 for a fifth-place finish for the Angels. Jennie Lenard tied for sixth for JCA with a 54.

Plainfield East 167, Plainfield South 211: At Plainfield, Taylor Miller shot a 38 as the Bengals finished first through sixth. Hayden Justis was the top finisher for South with a 49 tying her for sixth with Mia Hidalgo of East.

Plainfield North 163, Metea Valley 164: At Yorkville, the Tigers finished second through fourth to edge out the Mustangs in the nonconference match. Kiley Sanborn shot a 37 and Brooklynn Griffith a 40 for North.

Lincoln-Way West 181, Stagg 231: At Hickory Hills, Reilly Carson and Sydney Pohlmann finished 1-2 to lead the Warriors over the Chargers. Molly Hogan and Raegan Saysongkham tied for fourth.

Joliet 189, Minooka 200: At Channahon, Sophia Podmolik led the way for Joliet with a 39. Avery Selk carded a 43 to lead the way for Minooka.

Lincoln-Way Central 163, Bradley-Bourbonnais 195: At Bourbonnais, Taylor Bush shot a 39, Grace Chandler a 40 and Charlotte Majewski and Sophie DeVries a 42 to lead the way for the Knights.

Bolingbrook 205, Richards 207: At Bolingbrook, Lia Jones shot a 44 and Nylani Joyce a 50 to lead the Raiders to the nonconference win.

Boys soccer

Reed-Custer 9, Bishop McNamara 3: At Braidwood, the Comets put up their largest offensive effort of the season with the win over the Irish. R-C improved to 4-5 overall.

Joliet Catholic 6, Marian Catholic 2: At Chicago Heights, the Hilltoppers picked up the East Suburban Catholic win over the Spartans to improve to 4-2-1 overall and 1-0 in the ESCC.

Coal City 3, Beecher 0: At Coal City, the Coalers recorded their sixth shutout of the season with the win. Julian Micetich, Dane Noffsinger and Carter Hollis scored for the Coalers (9-0).

Girls volleyball

Marist 2, Joliet West 0: At Chicago, the Tigers fell to the nationally ranked Redhawks, 25-22, 25-11 in a nonconference match to fall to 12-2 on the season.

Providence 2, Andrew 0: At New Lenox, the Celtics remained unbeaten at 9-0 with a 25-15, 25-15 win over the Thunderbolts in a nonconference match.

Lockport 2, Romeoville 0: At Lockport, Hutsyn Timosciek had seven kills to lead the Porters to a 25-11, 26-24 win over the Spartans. Natalie Bochantin had 25 assists and Emma Consigny 13 digs and two Aces for Lockport (8-1).

Lyons Township 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Frankfort, Klarke Mosby had nine kills and Kolby Ross eight as the Griffins fell to the Lions 25-23, 25-17. Maggie Simon had 20 assists for East (6-5).

Lemont 2, Lincoln-Way West 0: At New Lenox, Lemont improved to 9-5 on the season by defeating the Warriors 27-25, 25-23.

Oswego East 2, Plainfield North 0: At Oswego, the Tigers fell to the Wolves, 25-20, 25-20 in an SPC matchup.

Dwight 2, Leland 0: At Leland. the Trojans captured the hard-fought match, 25-20, 18-25, 25-22 to improve to 9-5 on the season.

Girls flag football

Oswego East 39, Bolingbrook 0: At Oswego, the Raiders fell to the Wolves in the SPC contest.

Joliet West 19, Romeoville 12: At Joliet, the Tigers improved to 7-3 and 3-0 in the Southwest Prairie with the win over the Spartans.